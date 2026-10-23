Connor Hellebuyck To New Jersey! Deal In The Works Per Elliotte Friedman

Wow! Did not see this one coming! Was it a full poker style bluff by former cardshark and current Devils GM Sunny Mehta? Mehta had always deemed the goaltending position as an unpredictable/volatile one that was not worth investing in.

However just moments ago TSN's Elliotte Friedman reports that the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets are closing in on a deal to send the Gold Medal, former Hart Trophy and Vezina Winning netminder to NJ! Details of the deal have not been leaked at this moment, very curious to see what goes out to Manitoba. Perhaps the return of Brendan Dillon? His $4m in cap space would be a good purge for the Devils as the gritty vet has struggled, finding him on the outside looking in to start the season.