CBJ PG8 v Toronto Maple Leafs — Runnin’ Against the 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs completed a back to back with travel to stomp the Columbus Blue Jackets by the final score of 6-2 in the 614.





Period I





Columbus kicked off the scoring with a Jake Christiansen snap shot from the slot with the helpers from Dmitry Voronkov and Valeri Nichushkin.





Kirill Marchenko deflected an Auston Matthews wrist shot for his fifth goal as a Maple Leaf, and first against his former club. William Nylander had the secondary assist.





Period II





Toronto had four unanswered goals as Nylander potted sixth of the year from Morgan Reilly and Colton Sissons.





Matthews continued his American year pushing past Ovechkin’s pace at 436 career goal and eight of the campaign from former Columbus forward Jack Roslovic Calder Cup Champion, Easton Cowan.





Cowan extended the consecutive streak with a shorthanded goal for his fourth of the regular season from Oliver Ekman-Larsson.





Roslovic tipped his fourth as a Leaf from Reilly and Cowan.





Period III





Charlie Coyle broke the Toronto streak with his first of the season from Cole Sillinger and Emile Andrae.





Marshall Rifai closed the scoring with his first career goal from Reilly and Roslovic.





Players to Watch





Despite being a controversy earlier in the season, Gavin McKenna played twice as longer as he did against the Sabres at 12:58 TOI in his Columbus debut appearance. The Whitehorse native had 2 shots and a giveaway.





Adam Fantilli had a -2 with 21:21 time on ice with 6 shots on goal and 2 hits.





Goaltenders





Anthony Stolarz saved 36 of 38 shots against for a 0.947 save percentage.





Jet Greaves was yanked after allowing 5 goals on 19 shots for a 0.737 save percentage. Cam Talbot allowed one goals on 3 shots for a 0.667 save percentage.





CBJ Three Stars of the Game





Jake Christiansen — goal (1) Charlie Coyle — goal (1) Emil Andrae — assist (2)



