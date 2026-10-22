Maple Leafs Alumni Report: Tracking Woll, Knies, and Other Offseason Departures

The Breakdown: At this point in his career, Simon Benoit is what he is. He’s a bottom pairing defender, who struggles to defend but pads his stats defensively by never having the puck. In 10 games this year, Benoit has been on the ice for 8 goals against and only 1 goal for. This despite starting a career high 39% of his shifts in the offensive zone. Flyers fans have already begun to see what Benoit is and are already turning on the defender, clearing his contract was a major win for the Leafs.