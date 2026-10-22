Maple Leafs Alumni Report: Tracking Woll, Knies, and Other Offseason Departures
Over his tenure John Chayka has already worked to put his stamp on the Toronto Maple Leafs, working to turnover a roster that struggled last season, finishing 27th overall. Since joining the Leafs, Chayka has already made 9 separate trades and multiple tough roster decisions. But how have those decisions paid off for the Leafs?
This season, I’m going to follow along with our ex’s in a weekly Ex-Leafs Tracker, where I will check in on the players who have move on from Toronto. Whether they were sent out of town via trade, non-tendered of let to walk in free agency, here is the first edition of The Ex-Factor: Leafs Alumni Tracker moved in blockbuster trades or walked in free agency, here is how the former Maple Leafs are settling into their new NHL homes.
NHL
Matthew Knies (F) – Columbus Blue Jackets
Season Stats: 8 GP | 2 G | 2A | 4 PTS | 18:22 TOI
The Breakdown: Knies started off his tenure in Columbus with 2 goals and 2 assists in his first 4 periods, since then it’s been underwhelming. This season Knies has also looked slower than previous years and has struggle to find his spot in the Jackets lineup. After the last loss to Toronto, yesterday Knies found himself dropped to the second line with Charlie Coyle and Mathieu Olivier.
Emil Andrae (D) – Columbus Blue Jackets
Season Stats: 5 GP | 0 G | 2 A | 2 PTS | 10:33 TOI
The Breakdown: Andrae was reportedly thrown into the Kirill Marchenko deal at the last minute, to help the Maple Leafs’ finalize a new contract for the forward, helping the Leafs avoid tagging rules and it has seemed that way for Andrae. Since being acquired Andrae has been used sparingly and has played under 10:30 in 3 of his 5 games.
Joseph Woll (G) – Philadelphia Flyers
Season Stats: 6 GP | 1-3-2 | 2.64 GAA | .917 SV%
The Breakdown: For Joseph Woll the talent has never been the question, no the real question is can his body stand up to a full NHL season. So far for the Flyers, Woll has been a major bright spot and his stats likely don’t do justice to just how well he’s played. Of all the players on this list, Woll might be the team’s biggest regret especially if Toronto’s goaltending doesn’t hold up.
Simon Benoit (D) – Philadelphia Flyers
Season Stats: 10 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 19 Hits | 7 Blks
The Breakdown: At this point in his career, Simon Benoit is what he is. He’s a bottom pairing defender, who struggles to defend but pads his stats defensively by never having the puck. In 10 games this year, Benoit has been on the ice for 8 goals against and only 1 goal for. This despite starting a career high 39% of his shifts in the offensive zone. Flyers fans have already begun to see what Benoit is and are already turning on the defender, clearing his contract was a major win for the Leafs.
Samuel Ersson (G) – Ottawa Senators
Season Stats: 4 GP | 0-2-0 | 4.70 GAA | .831 SV%
The Breakdown: When the Toronto Maple Leafs added Ersson it didn’t make much sense, so when the goaltender was traded to the Senators the most valuable part of the trade for Toronto was likely the roster spot. Ersson has been downright bad for Ottawa and with the injury to Linus Ullmark may be seeing more of the net.
Dennis Hildeby (G) – Tampa Bay Lightning
Season Stats: 2 GP | 2-0-0 | 2.01 GAA | .920 SV%
The Breakdown: Like Woll, Dennis Hildeby possesses the talent to make the Maple Leafs regret trading him and so far in two starts has looked very solid for Tampa Bay. Nick Paul however has looked very good for the Leafs and has seemed to have found a spot as the Leafs second line center. As good as Hildeby has been, as of now this seems like a major win for both teams.
Nick Robertson (F) – Pittsburgh Penguins
Season Stats: 10 GP | 4 G | 0 A | 4 PTS | 12:17 TOI
The Breakdown: Despite an early season success scoring 3 goals in his first 4 games, Robertson has once again been demoted to a 4th line role. Robertson has just 1 goal in his last 6 games and is once again averaging around 12 minutes per game and is now being asked to play in a checking role, while not receiving any time on the Penguins’ powerplay. Despite his NHL caliber shot, Robertson still struggles to find consistency in the little things.
Brandon Carlo (D) – St. Louis Blues
Season Stats: 9 GP | 0 G | 1 A | 1 PTS | 17:02 TOI
The Breakdown: Surprisingly of all the players to have departed Toronto this summer, Carlo might be the one performing the best. Settled into a 3rd pair role with Cam Fowler, Carlo has found a bit of a comfort zone. Carlo has returned to a successful penalty killing role, not having allowed a goal against on the PK yet this season while shouldering heavy defensive zone starts.
Matias Maccelli (F) – New York Islanders
Season Stats: 8 GP | 2 G | 4 A | 6 PTS | 14:28 TOI
The Breakdown: Maccelli jumped out this season to a very hot start, showing why some fans felt the forward had some strong upside potential. However, an injury against the Maple Leafs last week has left the forward sidelined for 2-4 weeks, and will likely limit his fitness due to being a lower body injury.
AHL
Steven Lorentz (F) – Cleveland Monster (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Season Stats: 6 GP | 6 G | 1 A | 7 PTS
Henry Thrun (D) – Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)
Season Stats: 7 GP | 1 G | 4 A | 5 PTS
Jacob Quillan (F) – Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)
Season Stats: 2 GP | 1 G | 1 A | 2 PTS