BREAKING: Larkin Deal Imminent? 4+ Teams in, Detroit Blowing It Up (e4)

Things are moving fast today. Very fast.

I am hearing from multiple sources that a Dylan Larkin trade is getting closer. At least 4 teams are involved right now, with the Minnesota Wild at the front of the pack.

Why the sudden change?

I'm told the Red Wings front office has started to accept reality. The blindfolds are off. They know they have no choice but to start over.

Because of that, the asking price has changed. Detroit is no longer focused on getting a roster players to stay competitive. They are now more open to futures.