BREAKING: Larkin Deal Imminent? 4+ Teams in, Detroit Blowing It Up (e4)
Things are moving fast today. Very fast.
I am hearing from multiple sources that a Dylan Larkin trade is getting closer. At least 4 teams are involved right now, with the Minnesota Wild at the front of the pack.
Why the sudden change?
I'm told the Red Wings front office has started to accept reality. The blindfolds are off. They know they have no choice but to start over.
Because of that, the asking price has changed. Detroit is no longer focused on getting a roster players to stay competitive. They are now more open to futures.
That shift suddenly puts a team like Utah in the driver's seat. Utah has the mountain of assets to make this happen without blinking.