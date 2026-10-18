CBJ G7 @ Minnesota Wild — Scramble

The second back to back series for the Columbus Blue Jackets this regular season kicks off tonight as the Blue Jackets travel to the Minnesota Wild in their first meeting of two at St. Paul.
Minnesota is off to a hot start after last season’s second round appearance as Kirill Kaprizov leads the league with 9 goals.
After some roster turnover with the losses of Zuccarello, Tarasenko, and Middleton, but adding Coleman and Maatta, I fully expect them to be about where they were last season.
Projected Lineups
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Blake Coleman -- Ryan Hartman -- Bobby Brink
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Max Shabanov
Rieger Lorenz -- Michael McCarron -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin
Daemon Hunt -- Zach Bogosian
Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (mid body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (upper body)
Columbus Blue Jackets
Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Valeri Nichushkin -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Ryan Lomberg -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Danton Heinen
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Emil Andrae -- Erik Gudbranson
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Dmitri Voronkov
Injured: Dante Fabbro (broken hand), Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Players to Watch
Minnesota — Kirill Kapirzov — $17M man showing his value early in the season
Columbus — Ryan Lomberg — has yet to record a point since signing as a free agent.
Predicted Final Score
MIN — 5
CBJ — 3