At the end of the 2025-2026 season I really thought the Habs had their goaltending citation figured out and all questions had been answered. Well, its the start of the 2026-2027 season and so far, its been a very similar beginning. Bad goaltending and Montreal losing games they should be winning.

To me, the next step this season for the Habs is winning the division, and to do that you need to win early in the season and consistently. If they don’t, it's honestly a step back.

Last year it was Montembeault dropping the ball, and this season, it's Dobes who’s having the struggles early on. Moreover, Kent Hughes and Marty St-Louis continue to have three goalies to manage on the roster, which I thought would have been resolved during the summer. At this juncture, I think it's clear that the Age of Fowler must begin.





Tandem Goaltending

Now, I’m not saying Fowler should be given full reign, but a tandem system is what I would choose, with the starts being dished out 50-50. Dobes is having a rough go, as his numbers clearly show with him having a 1-2-1 record with a GAA of 4.63 and a pct of 0.842. Unfortunately, thus far, Dobes is simply not making the timely saves the team needs to maintain a lead or be able to come back in games.

Contrarily, Fowler has proven to be more than ready for the NHL. He has a 2-1 record so far, with a GAA of 1.91 and a pct of 0.906. He looks confident, centered and controlled in the net, and has more than earned a chance to be more than a backup.

Now, I still believe Dobes is a fantastic goalie, and by going to a tandem system is the way to go here. Both goalies are far too good to be backups, and by using both equally, it takes the pressure off slightly as they both will share the burden of being the number one goalie Monteral which can be incredibly stressful.





Trade Montembeault

As for Montembeault, when he gets healthy they absolutely need to move him. When he’s 100%, I would send him to Laval for a conditioning stint, and hopefully he can have some good starts, and show teams he still has it. Obviously, I am not expecting a tremendous return, but honestly anything at this point works, as the organisation, and more importantly, Dobes and Fowler, need clarity going forward. Furthermore, Monty deserves a fresh start and a chance to constitute his career without all the noise. With only one year left on his contract at 3.35, I am more than certain a team will take a chance on Monty.