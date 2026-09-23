NHL Waiver Wire Update 34 Players Placed on Waivers
As the NHL preseason reaches its final stages, teams are actively making cuts to finalize their training camp rosters. Today, 34 players hit the waiver wire as front offices across the league made significant organizational depth adjustments. You can view the full source of today's transactions in the file 5606.jpg.
For fans following the preseason moves, the key date to remember is the final roster submission deadline. The 2026 to 2027 NHL regular season is scheduled to begin on September 29. All NHL clubs must officially submit their cap compliant 23 man opening day rosters to the league by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day prior to the start of the regular season, which falls on September 28. Because the waiver process takes a full 24 hours, any player requiring waivers to be reassigned to the American Hockey League must be placed on the wire the day before that final submission deadline to ensure they clear in time.
Complete List of Players Placed on Waivers
Below is the complete list view of each player placed on waivers today, organized by their respective teams:
Boston Bruins Maxence Guenette (Defense)
Colorado Avalanche Domenick Fensore (Defense) Christian Wolanin (Defense)
Columbus Blue Jackets Pheonix Copley (Goalie) James Malatesta (Left Wing) Owen Sillinger (Center)
Detroit Red Wings Ronald Attard (Defense) Wilmer Skoog (Center)
Nashville Predators Ozzy Wiesblatt (Right Wing)
New York Rangers Spencer Martin (Goalie)
Philadelphia Flyers Zachary Aston-Reese (Center) Cam Dineen (Defense) Nolan Foote (Left Wing) Carl Grundstrom (Right Wing) Danila Klimovich (Right Wing) Jack Studnicka (Center)
Pittsburgh Penguins Taylor Gauthier (Goalie)
San Jose Sharks Ethan Cardwell (Right Wing) Tye Felhaber (Left Wing) Libor Hajek (Defense)
Tampa Bay Lightning Jonas Johansson (Goalie)
Toronto Maple Leafs Cole McWard (Defense) Dakota Mermis (Defense)
Utah Hockey Club Cameron Hebig (Center) Montana Onyebuchi (Defense) Jaxson Stauber (Goalie)
Vancouver Canucks Cole Clayton (Defense) Trey Fix-Wolansky (Right Wing) Jimmy Schuldt (Defense)
Vegas Golden Knights Jeremy Davies (Defense) Jakub Demek (Center) Joe Fleming (Right Wing) Adam Ginning (Defense) Jaycob Megna (Defense)