NHL Waiver Wire Update 34 Players Placed on Waivers

As the NHL preseason reaches its final stages, teams are actively making cuts to finalize their training camp rosters. Today, 34 players hit the waiver wire as front offices across the league made significant organizational depth adjustments. You can view the full source of today's transactions in the file 5606.jpg.

For fans following the preseason moves, the key date to remember is the final roster submission deadline. The 2026 to 2027 NHL regular season is scheduled to begin on September 29. All NHL clubs must officially submit their cap compliant 23 man opening day rosters to the league by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day prior to the start of the regular season, which falls on September 28. Because the waiver process takes a full 24 hours, any player requiring waivers to be reassigned to the American Hockey League must be placed on the wire the day before that final submission deadline to ensure they clear in time.