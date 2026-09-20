Zak’s Offseason Thoughts — Minnesota Wild

Are the tides turning in the Twin Cities? The Minnesota Wild are working around the edges to do everything it takes to hoist their first ever Stanley Cup title.





Minnesota management made three strategic tactics to improvise their roster — former Penguins, Russian chemistry, and American confidence.





Bill Guerin acquired Olli Maatta and Blake Coleman from the Calgary Flames for Jake Middleton and picks. Also from the Flames, Justin Kirkland also signed with the Wild.





Maxim Shabanov signed as a free agent after one season on the Island, and is going right with Kirill Kaprizov as a Russian duo.





Minnesota also gets full seasons with Nick Foligno, Bobby Brink, Michael McCarron, and Quinn Hughes.





Charlie Stramel is the star to watch break out. After seeing him last season at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, he is a star forward. I’m shocked frankly he hasn’t been swapped with additional skaters for Dylan Larkin yet. Eyes also should be on Carson Lambos, David Spacek, and Daemon Hunt to emerge as the defense continues to get older and could turn over midseason if Hughes isn’t extended.



