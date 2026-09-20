Zak’s Thoughts — New Jersey Devils

It is always sunny in New Jersey. The Devils are on a bright path forward with the dismissal of Tom Fitzgerald and hiring of Sonny Mehta returning to the Devils in a new role after his cup winning tenure in Florida.

New Jersey has turned a new leaf as the goaltending dilemma gets more confusing, the offense got deeper, and the defense got the resolutions resolved.

Simon Nemec was dealt for futures from Calgary that were partially flipped to Nashville for Luke Evangelista.

Jacob Markstrom was returned to Florida where he started his career for Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist.

Anthony Mantha also signed a discount contract to join the Devils.

Nico Hischer and newly acquired Evangelista were extended to term and dollar amounts.

Lombardi is the most intriguing add since Detroit gave up on a prospect so quickly, yet they need guys like that replace Larkin.

Silaev is on deck to break out on the Devils’ defense with his size and frame, this could be another cornerstone back there.