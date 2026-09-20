Zak’s Thoughts — New York Rangers

Will the Rangers rebound to recent glory for 2027? That should be the question on everyone’s minds as the Rangers have a healthy top goaltender and defenseman heading into this season while upgrading their defensive depth and goaltending.





Former Jackets’ goalie Joonas Korpisalo was acquired from Boston for picks, while Will Borgen was dealt to Boston for picks.





Vincent Trocheck is the biggest loss for the club, as he was dealt for Sean Durzi, Beaudon, and a mid-round pick.





A 2030 first round pick was also moved to Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson.





Pavel Dorofeyev is the new Panarin as the top Russian scoring winger after dealing two first round picks.





Joe Veleno is now in the Metro, and the first full season of Kartye and Iorio after waivers claims.





Surprisingly, the Rangers added journeymen forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Elvi Tolvanen to short term contracts.



