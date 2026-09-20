Zak’s Offseason Thoughts — Florida Panthers

The hunt is back on for the Florida Panthers after a summer of change in Sunrise. The Panthers had management changes around Bill Zito, offensive changes with new aggression, and a new goaltending duo that are seeking the promise land.





Florida lost Jesper Boqvist, Evan Rodrigues, Sergei Bobrovsky, Daniil Tarasov, and AJ Greer.





Jacob Markstrom, Radko Gudas, and Alex Petrovic return to Florida.





Lars Eller and Brady Tkachuk go from Ottawa to Florida. Tkachuk was acquired from the Sens and joins brother Matthew Tkachuk for three first round draft picks.





Garnet Hathaway was acquired from Philadelphia with salary retained. Akira Schmid was acquired from Vegas. John Beecher, Sam Lafferty, and Boko Imama also join as veteran forwards.





This time is on the prowl to collect their third Cup in four years.



