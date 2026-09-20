Zak’s Thoughts — Nashville Predators

Smashville is such an amazing place to be between Broadway and Bridgestone. The not so amazing place in the brass is the management turnover between Poile, Trotz, and newcomer MacFarland.





I know I’m partial to MacFarland from his time in Columbus, connecting with Calvert, Johnson, and Murray over the years in Colorado, but acquiring his depth from the Avalanche to show respect to Sakic as a divisional foe makes no sense.





Drury and Colton are good middle six skaters, but aren’t superstars that the Predators desperately need to propel them to contender ship in a top heavy Central Division. Adding Bourque and Hoglander are also nice touches to the offense. Uniting the Edstrom brothers is also a feel good moment given one bounced in trades from the prospect pool and the other arriving from the Rangers.



