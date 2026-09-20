Is this Canada’s best team coming into the season? The superstars are the same as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl take the ice. The off-ice results this summer resulted into new coaching, goaltending, and depth that is leaving fans’ head scratching.

Mike Babcock and Alex Formetton are certainly decisions made by Stan Bowman. I guess the being a villain to get the glory methodology is what’s going on in the oil laboratory.

Frederik Andersen reunites with Zach Hyman after their previous era together in Toronto. Devon Levi finally gets a crack at the show being Jarry’s backup.

Darnell Nurse is dealt to make cap room to obtain Shakir Mukamudullin from San Joseand sign Ryan Shea in free agency.

Tristian Jarry is still the big ticket goaltender after being acquired mid-season, and the mentorship under Andersen might be what it takes to bring Canada their first cup in the 21st century.