Zak’s Offseason Thoughts — Los Angeles Kings

The old boys club is in California as Ken Holland is recruiting 35+ journeymen to the depth chart. With the retirement of Anze Kopitar and what could be the final season of Drew Doughty in Los Angeles, the Kings have acquired Mats Zuccarello, Erik Haula, and Corey Perry on offense and defenders Erik Gustafsson and Scott Perunovich.





Los Angeles experience a full season of Artemi Panarin and Scott Laughton after acquiring both at the trade deadline.





Both head coaches from last season are gone as Kirk Muller was fired mid-season and joined the Toronto Maple Leafs, and DJ Smith is with the Oilers as an associate coach under Mike Babcock’s management.





The miles are long and beaten up on the Kings, but their management believes in this team getting back to losing in round one to the Oilers unless the youth steps up.



