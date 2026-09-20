Zak’s Thoughts — Montreal Canadiens

Can the Montreal Canadiens take another step forward this season? Montreal really intrigues me this season in the Atlantic after making it to the Conference Finals last season with still a young and talented roster with even more in the pipeline.





Geoff Molson, Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, and Martin St. Louis are cooking something spectacular. The Canadiens have elite salary cap management, and have added to it further this summer with the additions of Chris Kreider, Brett Berard, Samuel Poulin, and Reilly Walsh.





Samuel Montembault is still around the club as the veteran netminder behind Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler.





David Reinbacher is on the verge of breaking out. The defense could be upgraded, and management is still like for better center depth beyond Kirby Dach and Oliver Kapanen.



