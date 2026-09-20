CBJ — Fantasy for Fantilli?

As Columbus Blue Jackets top line center ice man Adam Fantilli continues to sit out of training camp the day before the club’s preseason debut for 2026–2027, more rumors and reports are swirling around the possibility of a trade looming involving the Philadelphia Flyers as the Briere connection exists.

With the original offer sheet to Leo Carlsson of five years at $18M per season, the Flyers are not afraid to shed money after a second round playoff appearance last season. The Flyers want to bolster their center pieces to get themselves closer to cup contention.

As the Marchenko and Werenski clouds continue to loom, could there be a package that sends the current top center to Philadelphia for an absence of present and future members of the roster?