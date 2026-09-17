Zak Thoughts — Cup Champs

Thank goodness the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup. This was the only legitimate chance in my eyes before any possible consideration of an implosion of roster and coaching. Everything fell perfectly for them in the regular season, and got better and even more dominant through their run to the franchise’s second ever Stanley Cup. Similar to 2006, they had a Staal and a Brind’Amour on the roster leading in glory.
Financial management has been their biggest upside, with control costing skaters, cheap goaltending, and maybe the most entitled owner of all time contributing in their own ways.
The Hurricanes remained a stagnant team this summer despite the rumors around Nichskin, Kotkaniemi, Pettersson, and Hellebuyck all summer long.
Fully expect Carolina to go as deep again this season with most of the same roster, just a bit younger and successful.