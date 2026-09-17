Zak’s Offseason Thoughts — Detroit Red Wings

The biggest identity crisis in the league is in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings are directionless from the top down.

Stripping the captaincy and not trading Dylan Larkin while firing general manager Steven Yzerman who is still connected to the Ilitch family and ownership until the next manager is named while interim management is handcuffed is abysmal.

They haven’t even locked up their number one left handed defenseman and lost Patrick Kane as a result. Sure, DeBrincat can publicly say he wants to say, but when Chicago and Ottawa went to the dumpster, he cried wolf out of those cities too. What can they even get out there with so little time left?

The Wings have a great inexpensive core locked up to term headlined by potential captain candidates Raymond and Seider.

Detroit needs playoffs, it’s embarrassing Little Caesar’s Arena has had its lights off for so long as the fans don’t deserve this treatment.

The Griffins were a big success last season, and could bleed into the strength of this season, the question is how the results turn out for the 84 game regular season.