Zak’s Thoughts — Chicago Blackhawks

While holding back laughter and sympathy, this roster seems confused on what they want to be this upcoming season.

Connor Bedard is their franchise, and he got injured in summer training back home and is practicing. Patrick Kane, the former franchise, is back for a final payday with the Hawks. Their depth signings and trades have been questionable at best.





They have prices, Byram is overpaid by a country mile. It’s one thing to play with Makar and Dahlin, but it’s another to be the man. Chicago just doesn’t have the talent to ensure he is number one.





Knight is a great goaltender, but Will get pummeled with shots against nightly.

Frondell, Nazar, Korchinski, and Leshunyov all need to step up next season while guys like Lardis dip their toes into full time minutes.