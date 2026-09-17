Zak’s Offseason Thoughts — Dallas Stars

Anyone home? Is anyone else worried about the right side of defense in the great state of Texas? If Texas hockey means being carried by the left, then sure, here’s the playoffs but not the conference finals.

I’ve been waiting to see this team lift the cup as an adult. When they won in 1999, I was only one year old. Between the jerseys, best American born players being there, and the Eagle, to the toughness of their Canadian scrapper in the 2000s, to the building of the best first round in the modern salary cap era, the results needs to pay off in Dallas.

Jamie Benn is on his last legs. Tyler Seguin was boy when he won in Boston. Matt Duchene and Tyler Myers are also due for their first ever cup.

The one guy that has to step up all efforts is Nils Lundkvist, who was traded for a first round pick a few years ago.

They almost got Werenski this summer in a move that would’ve sent Bourque and Harley to Columbus, but that still doesn’t address their need for the other side of the ice.