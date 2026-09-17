Zak’s Thoughts — Colorado Avalanche

Who wants to get paid? This guy. Cale Makar also got the biggest contract in league history at eight seasons with an average annual value of $20.4M. What a way to ensure generational wealthy and glory as one of the best blue liners ever and maybe the second best player in the league behind his own teammate, Nathan MacKinnon.

Sakic is using all his chips to get one last crack at the cup before the anchor hits their head. Their retool this summer has surprised me with the youth they have been able to recover from other managers.

Fabian Lysell, Zachary L’Heurueux, and Fedor Svechkov all acquired from trades for middle depth in Drury, Colton, and Ivan. Gavin Brindley is the guy I’m rooting for the most, the former Blue Jacket flipped in the Charlie Coyle trade needs to step up big time. The best friend of Fantilli from their days at the University of Michigan Wolverines had 13 points in 57 games last season.

The youth needing to follow MacKinnon’s leadership and discipline may be the separation from another cup and a move out of town.

Still surprised Drouin hasn’t returned here even at league minimum.