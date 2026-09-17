CBJ Opening Day Roster

The official back to school roster of management, coaching, and skaters are available for the public to review for 2026-2027. The biggest update since the reveal is long time President Mike Priest is retiring as of September 30, with all duties going to John H. McConnell II. With Priest out and just the McConnell family in charge, this hopefully opens the door for Waddell to spend and upgrade this roster.
With one second round appearance, this club must make playoffs and has the most pressure to get there.
The changes for hockey operations may be adjusted longer term, but as soon as there is freedom, opportunity arises. What say you on this sudden retirement?
Additional notes from changes this summer include the following:
- Gilman — new VP from January gets first full season with Columbus
- Granato — new assistant and will run power play
- Vogelhuber — promotion from Cleveland and will run penalty kill
- Bootland — first year AHL head coach run back to back cups with Hershey in 2023 and 2024. Former Cleveland Barons skater.
- Media Departures — Svoboda, Victory, and McElligott replaced by Amazon streaming and simulcasting for cost saving efforts.
Ownership / Senior Management
Majority Owner / Governor: John P. McConnell
President/Governor: John H. McConnell II effective October 1, 2026
President / Alternate Governor: Mike Priest until September 30, 2026, then
Hockey Operations
President, Hockey Operations / General Manager / Alternate Governor: Don Waddell
Assistant General Manager / General Manager, Cleveland Monsters: Chris Clark
Director, Player Personnel: Rick Nash
Vice President, Hockey Operations: Laurence Gilman
Senior Manager, Hockey Operations: Zach Abdou
Team Relations Specialist: Aaron Johnson
Skating Consultant: Lee Harris
Development Coaches: Tommy Cross, Anthony Donskov, Matthew Donskov
Manager, Travel & Logistics: Reid Robertson
Scouting
Director of Pro Scouting: Basil McRae
Scouting Manager: Jim Viers
Pro Scouts: Bob Halkidis, Cole Lussier, Mikko Makela, Todd White
Pro Scouting Consultant: Kevin Clark
Director, European Scouting: Ville Siren
Director, Amateur Scouting: Trevor Timmins
Amateur Scouts: Oscar Akerlund, Marshall Davidson, Danny Flynn, Dave Peters, Roman Polak, Chris Shero
Amateur Scouting Consultants: Byron Bonora, Ari Haanpaa, Brad Peddle
Reserve List & Special Assignments Scout: Alex Campbell
Special Assignment Scout: Ty Eigner
Analytics
Director, Hockey Analytics: Zac Urback
Hockey Analytic Consultants: Cam Lawrence, Josh Weissbock
Coaches
Head Coach: Rick Bowness
Assistant Coach: Jared Boll
Assistant Coach: Don Granato
Assistant Coach: Trent Vogelhuber
Goaltending Coach: Niklas Backstrom
Video
Video Coach: Cody Ward
Assistant Video Coach: Cam Briere
Strength & Conditioning
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Barry Brennan
Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ryan Gadbois
Athletic Training
Head Athletic Trainer: Tom Bourdon
Assistant Athletic Trainers: Dylan Dewey, Mike Vogt
Assistant Athletic Trainer & Physical Therapist:Chris Strickland
Massage Therapist: Inar Treiguts
Equipment
Equipment Manager: Paul DeFazio
Assistant Equipment Managers: Dustin Halstead, Mitch MacLeod, Austin Dykstra
OhioHealth Medical Staff
Medical Director: Joseph Ruane, D.O.
Team Physicians: Jason Dapore, D.O., Ben Burkam, M.D.
Cleveland Monsters
Head Coach: Nick Bootland
Assistant Coaches: Chris Bergeron, Stefan Matteau
Goaltending Coach: Brad Thiessen
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ben Eaves
Video Coach: Mike Monti
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Seth Campbell
Equipment Manager: Mike Murphy
Broadcasting
TV Color Analyst and Team Ambassador: Jody Shelley
TV Play-By-Play Announcer: Steve Mears
TV Studio Analyst: Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre
Radio Host & Broadcast Manager: Dylan Tyrer
2026-27 COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER - NUMERICAL
As of September 16, 2026 \ Injured*
56 total players on opening camp roster
NO
FORWARDS – 32
HT
WT
DOB
BIRTHPLACE
SHOOTS
’25-26 Club
LGE
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
3
Coyle, Charlie
6'3"
221
3/2/92
East Weymouth, MA
Right
COLUMBUS
NHL
82
20
38
58
3
14
4
Sillinger, Cole
6'00
202
5/16/03
Columbus, OH
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
81
8
25
33
2
37
10
Voronkov, Dmitri
6'5"
234
9/10/00
Angarsk, RUS
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
63
17
15
32
-1
59
11
Wood, Miles
6'2"
209
9/13/95
Buffalo, NY
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
54
8
6
14
-10
26
12
Sillinger, Owen
5'10"
183
9/23/97
Regina, SK
Left
Cleveland
AHL
69
14
20
34
-14
50
19
Fantilli, Adam
6'2"
205
10/12/04
Nobleton, ON
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
82
24
35
59
-13
38
20
Keskinen, Oiva
6'1"
185
2/28/04
Ylojarvi, FIN
Left
Tappara
Liiga
49
20
17
37
25
14
21
Lundestrom, Isac *
6'1"
192
11/6/99
Gallivare, SWE
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
68
4
8
12
-2
4
22
Dumais, Jordan
5'8"
167
4/15/04
Montreal, QC
Right
Cleveland
AHL
46
7
11
18
-11
8
23
Monahan, Sean
6'2"
206
10/12/94
Brampton, ON
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
78
13
23
36
-1
12
24
Olivier, Mathieu
6'1"
232
2/11/97
Biloxi, MS
Right
COLUMBUS
NHL
61
15
11
26
13
101
43
Nichushkin, Valeri
6'4"
210
3/4/95
Chelyabinsk, RUS
Left
Colorado
NHL
72
17
32
49
9
26
53
Pinelli, Luca
5'9"
176
4/5/05
Stoney Creek, ON
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
3
0
0
0
-1
0
Cleveland
AHL
68
14
32
46
0
66
55
Novak, Filip
6'1"
198
3/7/08
Chomutov, CZE
Left
HC Sparta Praha
CZE
9
0
0
0
-1
0
HC Stadion Litomerice
CZE2
11
0
4
4
0
6
HC Sparta U20
CZEU20
28
11
24
35
2
60
58
Heinen, Danton
6'2"
187
7/5/95
Langley, BC
Left
Pittsburgh
NHL
13
1
1
2
1
8
W-B/Scranton
AHL
12
6
11
17
10
6
COLUMBUS
NHL
33
5
5
10
6
8
Cleveland
AHL
1
0
1
1
0
0
62
Bezeau, Riley *
6'
187
5/4/02
Mansfield, MA
Right
Cleveland
AHL
24
5
2
7
-1
74
67
Malatesta, James
5'9"
199
5/31/03
Montreal, QC
Left
Cleveland
AHL
57
10
8
18
-1
87
71
Tuch, Luke
6'2"
203
3/7/02
Syracuse, NY
Left
Laval
AHL
68
9
5
14
3
82
72
McGuire, Ryan
5'11"
192
2/29/04
Burlington, ON
Left
St. Francis Xavier
USports
28
13
14
27
-2
89
75
McCue, Max
6'1"
180
2/10/03
Sudbury, ON
Left
Cleveland
AHL
26
2
6
8
-9
39
76
Eernisse, Josh
3-Jun
216
12/31/01
Apple Valley, MN
Right
Michigan
Big10
38
11
8
19
17
37
Cleveland
AHL
1
0
0
0
0
0
81
Di Iorio, Alessandro
6'1"
194
3/17/08
Vaughan, ON
Right
Sarnia
OHL
45
12
19
31
-37
16
82
Pyyhtia, Mikael
Jun-00
178
12/17/01
Turku, FIN
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
5
1
0
1
-1
0
Cleveland
AHL
59
21
28
49
0
22
83
Garland, Conor
5'10"
165
3/11/96
Scituate, MA
Right
Vancouver
NHL
50
7
19
26
-15
30
COLUMBUS
NHL
21
5
2
7
-6
4
86
Marchenko, Kirill
6'3"
201
7/21/00
Barnaul, RUS
Right
COLUMBUS
NHL
76
27
40
67
7
32
88
Ahcan, Roman
5'9"
170
3/24/99
Savage, MN
Left
Cleveland
AHL
67
16
9
25
4
81
89
Singleton, Tate
5'9"
176
9/5/98
West Lebanon, NH
Left
Cleveland
AHL
39
6
5
11
-2
54
Greenville
ECHL
10
4
6
10
0
11
91
Johnson, Kent
6'
170
10/18/02
Port Moody, BC
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
76
7
15
22
-8
20
92
Williams, Jack
6'
189
3/2/02
Biddeford, ME
Right
Cleveland
AHL
72
15
23
38
0
14
93
Del Bel Belluz, Luca
6'1"
191
11/10/03
Woodbridge, ON
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
14
0
1
1
-2
4
Cleveland
AHL
55
22
36
58
-4
2
94
Lomberg, Ryan
5'9"
184
12/9/94
Richmond Hill, ON
Left
Calgary
NHL
57
4
5
9
-4
59
96
Griffin, Owen
5'10"
161
4/8/07
Markham, ON
Right
Oshawa
OHL
66
25
42
67
-28
54
NO
DEFENSE – 17
HT
WT
DOB
BIRTHPLACE
SHOOTS
’25-26 CLUB
LGE
GP
G
A
PTS
+/-
PIM
2
Christiansen, Jake
6'
199
9/12/99
West Vancouver, BC
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
40
0
3
3
-7
8
5
Mateychuk, Denton
5'11"
188
7/12/04
Winnipeg, MB
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
75
13
18
31
12
8
6
White, Colton
6'1"
187
5/3/97
London, ON
Left
New Jersey
NHL
23
0
4
4
2
2
Utica
AHL
30
1
6
7
11
29
7
Soucy, Carson
6'4"
211
7/27/94
Viking, AB
Left
NY Rangers
NHL
46
3
5
8
4
18
NY Islanders
NHL
30
2
2
4
-10
20
8
Werenski, Zach
6'2"
214
7/19/97
Grosse Pointe, MI
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
75
22
59
81
7
18
9
Provorov, Ivan
6'1"
224
1/13/97
Yaroslavl, RUS
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
82
9
22
31
14
32
15
Fabbro, Dante
6'
200
6/20/98
Coquitlam, BC
Right
COLUMBUS
NHL
74
5
6
11
-16
33
44
Gudbranson, Erik
6'5"
222
1/7/92
Ottawa, Ontario
Right
COLUMBUS
NHL
37
1
2
3
6
19
54
Marrelli, Luca
6'2"
184
10/4/05
Toronto, ON
Right
Cleveland
AHL
32
4
12
16
-14
10
56
Buckberger, Boston
5'11"
172
6/1/03
Saskatoon, SK
Left
Denver
NCHC
43
10
19
29
32
18
57
Elick, Charlie
6'4"
205
1/17/06
Villach, AUT
Right
Tri-City
WHL
63
6
14
20
-15
46
Cleveland
AHL
2
0
1
1
0
0
63
Topp, Rowan
6'2"
203
4/2/06
St. Anns, ON
Right
Guelph
OHL
57
3
10
13
0
64
74
Ceulemans, Corson
6'2"
208
5/5/03
Regina, SK
Right
Cleveland
AHL
64
8
16
24
-14
43
77
Croskery, Callum
6'1"
187
1/29/08
Oakville, ON
Left
Soo
OHL
43
3
15
18
17
25
78
Severson, Damon
6'2"
204
8/7/94
Melville, SK
Right
COLUMBUS
NHL
71
8
24
32
18
45
84
Richard, Guillaume
6'1"
193
2/10/03
Quebec, QC
Left
Cleveland
AHL
70
7
11
18
20
20
95
MacDonald, Caleb
6'3"
223
11/29/02
Cambridge, ON
Left
Cleveland
AHL
58
3
9
12
-6
74
NO
GOALTENDERS – 7
HT
WT
DOB
BIRTHPLACE
CATCHES
’25-26 CLUB
LGE
GP
MIN
W-L-OT
GAA
SV%
29
Copley, Pheonix
6'4"
205
1/18/92
North Pole, AK
Left
Los Angeles
NHL
1
59
0-1-0
3.07
0.893
Ontario
AHL
33
1,971
21-11-1
2.59
0.901
31
Lalonde, Nolan
6'1"
197
2/14/04
Kingston, ON
Left
Cleveland
AHL
1
1
0-0-0
0
1
Toledo
ECHL
22
1,191
11/4/03
2.57
0.903
33
Talbot, Cam
6'3"
202
7/5/87
Caledonia, ON
Left
Detroit
NHL
34
1,750
12/9/06
3.19
0.883
35
Gardner, Evan
6'1"
180
1/25/06
Fort St. John, BC
Left
Saskatoon
WHL
52
2,821
25-16-6
2.96
0.902
40
Snell, Parker
6'2"
176
4/21/08
St. Albert, AB
Left
Edmonton
WHL
33
1,886
21-9-1
2.74
0.895
73
Greaves, Jet
6'
188
3/30/01
Cambridge, ON
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
53
3,276
26-19-9
2.6
0.908
90
Merzlikins, Elvis *
6'3"
190
4/13/94
Riga, LVA
Left
COLUMBUS
NHL
30
1,679
14-11-3
3.4
0.883
Source — NHL.com for Management updates and completed roster table