CBJ Opening Day Roster taken Ohio (NHL News)

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CBJ Opening Day Roster

By Zak Macmillan

Sep 17, 202611:36 am

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The official back to school roster of management, coaching, and skaters are available for the public to review for 2026-2027. The biggest update since the reveal is long time President Mike Priest is retiring as of September 30, with all duties going to John H. McConnell II. With Priest out and just the McConnell family in charge, this hopefully opens the door for Waddell to spend and upgrade this roster. 


With one second round appearance, this club must make playoffs and has the most pressure to get there. 


The changes for hockey operations may be adjusted longer term, but as soon as there is freedom, opportunity arises. What say you on this sudden retirement? 


Additional notes from changes this summer  include the following:


  1. Gilman — new VP from January gets first full season with Columbus 
  2. Granato — new assistant and will run power play
  3. Vogelhuber — promotion from Cleveland and will run penalty kill
  4. Bootland — first year AHL head coach run back to back cups with Hershey in 2023 and 2024. Former Cleveland Barons skater. 
  5. Media Departures — Svoboda, Victory, and McElligott replaced by Amazon streaming and simulcasting for cost saving efforts. 


Ownership / Senior Management

Majority Owner / Governor: John P. McConnell

President/Governor: John H. McConnell II effective October 1, 2026

President / Alternate Governor: Mike Priest until September 30, 2026, then 


Hockey Operations

President, Hockey Operations / General Manager / Alternate Governor: Don Waddell

Assistant General Manager / General Manager, Cleveland Monsters: Chris Clark

Director, Player Personnel: Rick Nash

Vice President, Hockey Operations: Laurence Gilman

Senior Manager, Hockey Operations: Zach Abdou

Team Relations Specialist: Aaron Johnson

Skating Consultant: Lee Harris

Development Coaches: Tommy Cross, Anthony Donskov, Matthew Donskov

Manager, Travel & Logistics: Reid Robertson


Scouting

Director of Pro Scouting: Basil McRae

Scouting Manager: Jim Viers

Pro Scouts: Bob Halkidis, Cole Lussier, Mikko Makela, Todd White

Pro Scouting Consultant: Kevin Clark

Director, European Scouting: Ville Siren

Director, Amateur Scouting: Trevor Timmins

Amateur Scouts: Oscar Akerlund, Marshall Davidson, Danny Flynn, Dave Peters, Roman Polak, Chris Shero

Amateur Scouting Consultants: Byron Bonora, Ari Haanpaa, Brad Peddle

Reserve List & Special Assignments Scout: Alex Campbell

Special Assignment Scout: Ty Eigner


Analytics

Director, Hockey Analytics: Zac Urback

Hockey Analytic Consultants: Cam Lawrence, Josh Weissbock


Coaches

Head Coach: Rick Bowness

Assistant Coach: Jared Boll

Assistant Coach: Don Granato

Assistant Coach: Trent Vogelhuber

Goaltending Coach: Niklas Backstrom


Video

Video Coach: Cody Ward

Assistant Video Coach: Cam Briere


Strength & Conditioning

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Barry Brennan

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ryan Gadbois


Athletic Training

Head Athletic Trainer: Tom Bourdon

Assistant Athletic Trainers: Dylan Dewey, Mike Vogt

Assistant Athletic Trainer & Physical Therapist:Chris Strickland

Massage Therapist: Inar Treiguts

Equipment

Equipment Manager: Paul DeFazio

Assistant Equipment Managers: Dustin Halstead, Mitch MacLeod, Austin Dykstra


OhioHealth Medical Staff

Medical Director: Joseph Ruane, D.O.

Team Physicians: Jason Dapore, D.O., Ben Burkam, M.D.


Cleveland Monsters

Head Coach: Nick Bootland

Assistant Coaches: Chris Bergeron, Stefan Matteau

Goaltending Coach: Brad Thiessen

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ben Eaves

Video Coach: Mike Monti

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Seth Campbell

Equipment Manager: Mike Murphy


Broadcasting

TV Color Analyst and Team Ambassador: Jody Shelley

TV Play-By-Play Announcer: Steve Mears

TV Studio Analyst: Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre

Radio Host & Broadcast Manager: Dylan Tyrer


2026-27 COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER - NUMERICAL

As of September 16, 2026     \ Injured*

56 total players on opening camp roster

NO

FORWARDS – 32

HT

WT

DOB

BIRTHPLACE

SHOOTS

’25-26 Club

LGE

GP

G

A

PTS

+/-

PIM

3

Coyle, Charlie

6'3"

221

3/2/92

East Weymouth, MA

Right

COLUMBUS

NHL

82

20

38

58

3

14

4

Sillinger, Cole

6'00

202

5/16/03

Columbus, OH

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

81

8

25

33

2

37

10

Voronkov, Dmitri

6'5"

234

9/10/00

Angarsk, RUS

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

63

17

15

32

-1

59

11

Wood, Miles

6'2"

209

9/13/95

Buffalo, NY

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

54

8

6

14

-10

26

12

Sillinger, Owen

5'10"

183

9/23/97

Regina, SK

Left

Cleveland

AHL

69

14

20

34

-14

50

19

Fantilli, Adam

6'2"

205

10/12/04

Nobleton, ON

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

82

24

35

59

-13

38

20

Keskinen, Oiva

6'1"

185

2/28/04

Ylojarvi, FIN

Left

Tappara

Liiga

49

20

17

37

25

14

21

Lundestrom, Isac *

6'1"

192

11/6/99

Gallivare, SWE

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

68

4

8

12

-2

4

22

Dumais, Jordan

5'8"

167

4/15/04

Montreal, QC

Right

Cleveland

AHL

46

7

11

18

-11

8

23

Monahan, Sean

6'2"

206

10/12/94

Brampton, ON

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

78

13

23

36

-1

12

24

Olivier, Mathieu

6'1"

232

2/11/97

Biloxi, MS

Right

COLUMBUS

NHL

61

15

11

26

13

101

43

Nichushkin, Valeri

6'4"

210

3/4/95

Chelyabinsk, RUS

Left

Colorado

NHL

72

17

32

49

9

26

53

Pinelli, Luca

5'9"

176

4/5/05

Stoney Creek, ON

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

3

0

0

0

-1

0








Cleveland

AHL

68

14

32

46

0

66

55

Novak, Filip

6'1"

198

3/7/08

Chomutov, CZE

Left

HC Sparta Praha

CZE

9

0

0

0

-1

0








HC Stadion Litomerice

CZE2

11

0

4

4

0

6








HC Sparta U20

CZEU20

28

11

24

35

2

60

58

Heinen, Danton

6'2"

187

7/5/95

Langley, BC

Left

Pittsburgh

NHL

13

1

1

2

1

8








W-B/Scranton

AHL

12

6

11

17

10

6








COLUMBUS

NHL

33

5

5

10

6

8








Cleveland

AHL

1

0

1

1

0

0

62

Bezeau, Riley *

6'

187

5/4/02

Mansfield, MA

Right

Cleveland

AHL

24

5

2

7

-1

74

67

Malatesta, James

5'9"

199

5/31/03

Montreal, QC

Left

Cleveland

AHL

57

10

8

18

-1

87

71

Tuch, Luke

6'2"

203

3/7/02

Syracuse, NY

Left

Laval

AHL

68

9

5

14

3

82

72

McGuire, Ryan

5'11"

192

2/29/04

Burlington, ON

Left

St. Francis Xavier

USports

28

13

14

27

-2

89

75

McCue, Max

6'1"

180

2/10/03

Sudbury, ON

Left

Cleveland

AHL

26

2

6

8

-9

39

76

Eernisse, Josh

3-Jun

216

12/31/01

Apple Valley, MN

Right

Michigan

Big10

38

11

8

19

17

37








Cleveland

AHL

1

0

0

0

0

0

81

Di Iorio, Alessandro

6'1"

194

3/17/08

Vaughan, ON

Right

Sarnia

OHL

45

12

19

31

-37

16

82

Pyyhtia, Mikael

Jun-00

178

12/17/01

Turku, FIN

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

5

1

0

1

-1

0








Cleveland

AHL

59

21

28

49

0

22

83

Garland, Conor

5'10"

165

3/11/96

Scituate, MA

Right

Vancouver

NHL

50

7

19

26

-15

30








COLUMBUS

NHL

21

5

2

7

-6

4

86

Marchenko, Kirill

6'3"

201

7/21/00

Barnaul, RUS

Right

COLUMBUS

NHL

76

27

40

67

7

32

88

Ahcan, Roman

5'9"

170

3/24/99

Savage, MN

Left

Cleveland

AHL

67

16

9

25

4

81

89

Singleton, Tate

5'9"

176

9/5/98

West Lebanon, NH

Left

Cleveland

AHL

39

6

5

11

-2

54








Greenville

ECHL

10

4

6

10

0

11

91

Johnson, Kent

6'

170

10/18/02

Port Moody, BC

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

76

7

15

22

-8

20

92

Williams, Jack

6'

189

3/2/02

Biddeford, ME

Right

Cleveland

AHL

72

15

23

38

0

14

93

Del Bel Belluz, Luca

6'1"

191

11/10/03

Woodbridge, ON

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

14

0

1

1

-2

4








Cleveland

AHL

55

22

36

58

-4

2

94

Lomberg, Ryan

5'9"

184

12/9/94

Richmond Hill, ON

Left

Calgary

NHL

57

4

5

9

-4

59

96

Griffin, Owen

5'10"

161

4/8/07

Markham, ON

Right

Oshawa

OHL

66

25

42

67

-28

54































NO

DEFENSE – 17

HT

WT

DOB

BIRTHPLACE

SHOOTS

’25-26 CLUB

LGE

GP

G

A

PTS

+/-

PIM

2

Christiansen, Jake

6'

199

9/12/99

West Vancouver, BC

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

40

0

3

3

-7

8

5

Mateychuk, Denton

5'11"

188

7/12/04

Winnipeg, MB

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

75

13

18

31

12

8

6

White, Colton

6'1"

187

5/3/97

London, ON

Left

New Jersey

NHL

23

0

4

4

2

2








Utica

AHL

30

1

6

7

11

29

7

Soucy, Carson

6'4"

211

7/27/94

Viking, AB

Left

NY Rangers

NHL

46

3

5

8

4

18








NY Islanders

NHL

30

2

2

4

-10

20

8

Werenski, Zach

6'2"

214

7/19/97

Grosse Pointe, MI

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

75

22

59

81

7

18

9

Provorov, Ivan

6'1"

224

1/13/97

Yaroslavl, RUS

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

82

9

22

31

14

32

15

Fabbro, Dante

6'

200

6/20/98

Coquitlam, BC

Right

COLUMBUS

NHL

74

5

6

11

-16

33

44

Gudbranson, Erik

6'5"

222

1/7/92

Ottawa, Ontario

Right

COLUMBUS

NHL

37

1

2

3

6

19

54

Marrelli, Luca

6'2"

184

10/4/05

Toronto, ON

Right

Cleveland

AHL

32

4

12

16

-14

10

56

Buckberger, Boston

5'11"

172

6/1/03

Saskatoon, SK

Left

Denver

NCHC

43

10

19

29

32

18

57

Elick, Charlie

6'4"

205

1/17/06

Villach, AUT

Right

Tri-City

WHL

63

6

14

20

-15

46








Cleveland

AHL

2

0

1

1

0

0

63

Topp, Rowan

6'2"

203

4/2/06

St. Anns, ON

Right

Guelph

OHL

57

3

10

13

0

64

74

Ceulemans, Corson

6'2"

208

5/5/03

Regina, SK

Right

Cleveland

AHL

64

8

16

24

-14

43

77

Croskery, Callum

6'1"

187

1/29/08

Oakville, ON

Left

Soo

OHL

43

3

15

18

17

25

78

Severson, Damon

6'2"

204

8/7/94

Melville, SK

Right

COLUMBUS

NHL

71

8

24

32

18

45

84

Richard, Guillaume

6'1"

193

2/10/03

Quebec, QC

Left

Cleveland

AHL

70

7

11

18

20

20

95

MacDonald, Caleb

6'3"

223

11/29/02

Cambridge, ON

Left

Cleveland

AHL

58

3

9

12

-6

74
















NO

GOALTENDERS – 7

HT

WT

DOB

BIRTHPLACE

CATCHES

’25-26 CLUB

LGE

GP

MIN

W-L-OT

GAA

SV%


29

Copley, Pheonix

6'4"

205

1/18/92

North Pole, AK

Left

Los Angeles

NHL

1

59

0-1-0

3.07

0.893









Ontario

AHL

33

1,971

21-11-1

2.59

0.901


31

Lalonde, Nolan

6'1"

197

2/14/04

Kingston, ON

Left

Cleveland

AHL

1

1

0-0-0

0

1









Toledo

ECHL

22

1,191

11/4/03

2.57

0.903


33

Talbot, Cam

6'3"

202

7/5/87

Caledonia, ON

Left

Detroit

NHL

34

1,750

12/9/06

3.19

0.883


35

Gardner, Evan

6'1"

180

1/25/06

Fort St. John, BC

Left

Saskatoon

WHL

52

2,821

25-16-6

2.96

0.902


40

Snell, Parker

6'2"

176

4/21/08

St. Albert, AB

Left

Edmonton

WHL

33

1,886

21-9-1

2.74

0.895


73

Greaves, Jet

6'

188

3/30/01

Cambridge, ON

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

53

3,276

26-19-9

2.6

0.908


90

Merzlikins, Elvis *

6'3"

190

4/13/94

Riga, LVA

Left

COLUMBUS

NHL

30

1,679

14-11-3

3.4

0.883



Source — NHL.com for Management updates and completed roster table

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