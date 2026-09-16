Winnipeg Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck: Star Goalie Fails to Report to Training Camp

The situation between the Winnipeg Jets and their star goaltender has officially reached a boiling point. As NHL training camps open across the league, the Jets are dominating the news cycle for all the wrong reasons. Here is the latest breakdown of Connor Hellebuyck's holdout, the team's swift disciplinary action, and what it means for the trade market.

The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for failure to report to training camp.



General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the media at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17th, at hockey for all centre. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) September 17, 2026





Jets Suspend Hellebuyck After Training Camp No Show

The Winnipeg Jets officially announced on Wednesday that they have suspended three time Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The suspension comes as a direct result of Hellebuyck failing to report for medicals at the opening of the team’s training camp.

In a formal press release, the organization stated that the Winnipeg Jets announced today they have suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for failure to report to training camp. General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the media at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17th, at hockey for all centre.

A Trade Request Escalates into a Holdout

The writing had been on the wall leading up to this week. In late August, Hellebuyck made his frustrations public by releasing a statement through his agent, confirming that he had requested a trade several months prior. Despite having years remaining on his current contract, Hellebuyck's refusal to attend camp marks a clear escalation in his attempt to force a move to a new team.

This is a rare administrative move for the Jets organization. Hellebuyck's suspension marks only the second time since 2011 that the team has suspended a player for failing to report to camp. The only other instance occurred in 2019 with defenseman Dustin Byfuglien. However, Byfuglien's situation was tied to a desire to step away from hockey entirely, rather than a trade demand.

Minimal Trade Market and Financial Repercussions

While Hellebuyck is firmly drawing a line in the sand, finding a willing trade partner has proven difficult. According to early offseason reports, trade interest in the elite netminder has been minimal since the NHL Draft. Early discussions involving other teams have reportedly gone quiet, and no current offers meet the Jets' threshold for fair value.

Financially, the holdout does not immediately drain Hellebuyck's bank account, as NHL players do not start receiving their regular paychecks until the regular season officially begins. However, players can be fined for missing training camp days. If the stalemate stretches into the regular season, he stands to lose a significant portion of his salary while his contract could potentially be tolled.

What is Next for Winnipeg

All eyes now turn to General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who will address the media and the fanbase on Thursday morning.

The primary questions Cheveldayoff will need to answer include whether the relationship is salvageable. The team's front office has reportedly stated they do not expect him to wear a Jets uniform again. Fans and analysts are also wondering if the Jets will lower their asking price. With Hellebuyck holding out, opposing general managers may try to leverage the situation for a cheaper trade. Lastly, Winnipeg will need to rely on their remaining goaltending depth to carry the load as the season rapidly approaches.