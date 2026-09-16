Welcome to the offical opening of the 2026-2027 NHL season, Fifth Line and Hockeybuzzards around the Hockey World. Did you miss the best sport in the world as much I did? With the prospect camps concluding, off ice evaluations, and on ice training camp underway, followed by a quick four game preseason, and an 84 game regular season, there is a lot to unpack.





So, what did I miss?





Zach Werenski is still the Norris winning defenseman of the Columbus Blue Jackets. After summer controversy that was allegedly overblown at face value, the franchise is still here. Reports this summer nearly indicated a completed deal involving Thomas Harley and Maverik Bourque in exchange for the reigning Norris winner. Kirill Marchenko is still here, for now. With high interest from the Montreal Canadiens as the Habs continue to search for winger help, the pending RFA is still in Columbus. With eight year contracts off the table under the new CBA that went into effect on September 16, seven is now the max length available for new extensions with a club, and six on the open market. In the meantime, he is expected to have a new linemate this season. Fantilli is still unsigned, somehow… how can this still be stretched out through September when the top center is in Ohio. Waddell needs to hand the star forward his money and get to playoffs. Valeri Nichuskin has been acquired via trade from Colorado. In a reunion with Charlie Coyle, the Chu Chu train arrives in Columbus with the Russian alliance of Provorov, Marchenko, and Voronkov. Columbus is captainless. The Columbus Blue Jackets lost captain Boone Jenner to unrestricted free agency and joining Metropolitan foes in the Washington Capitals. Lomberghini Mercy! Ryan Lomberg signed with the Blue Jackets this summer, and reunites with former Flames Sean Monahan and Erik Gudbranson. Goaltending Depth is Bought. The Columbus Blue Jackets signed prospect Sergei Ivanov, Alaskan born Phoenix Copley, and Canadian veteran Cam Talbot. The draft selection to select Ivanov was acquired by Columbus from San Jose for a 2023 fifth round selection. Copley and Talbot both spent time in Los Angeles, and Talbot and Greaves were the Candian 2025 tandem at the World Hockey championships. Injuries Already — forward Isaac Lundestrom and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins both suffered offseason injuries and are expected to miss the beginning of the season. For Merzlikins, potentially longer. Bargin Bin Returns — Erik Gudbranson and Danton Heinen took pay cuts to remain in Columbus for one more season. Also, Luke Tuch was acquired from Montreal for Hunter McKown. Finally, Josh Eernisse and Boston Buckberrger were signed out of college and Colton White was added as depth defender Soucy on PTO — Adding to depth is veteran defender Carson Soucy, who spent last season between both New York teams. What a series of events for the big man.





The Blue Jackets have a busier time ahead than any team with maybe the most pressure ahead in the quest to playoffs. The COVID-19 bubble playoffs were the last time the Jackets were in the postseason, running into the Maple Leafs in the expanded format round and losing to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup round one. The 2019 season and sweep of the Bolts was the last time the Jackets played in front of fans and remains the only Stanley Cup round they ever won.





Columbus has a pretty good forward core, with regular season debuts for Lomberg and Nichuskin, and the first full regular season of Connor Garland to look forward too. Without Boone Jenner, a new leader will have to emerge and it will most likely be Zach Werenski that is named next captain so long as his trade request is rescinded.





The defense is mostly the same except with some extra depth in case the main roster gets hurt. Goaltending is already better with the trio of depth, and will be fine with the quartet upon Merzlikins’ return.





The question really is where they finish as the most of the Metropolitan Division is up in the air for the exceptions of Washington and Carolina. New Jersey has made a strong effort for third, with the Flyers right there after last season and the Rangers upgrading their defense. The Penguins have a shot with younger more unknown goaltending and the Islanders got older.



