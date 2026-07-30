Luke Logic: Why Luke Hughes' Extension Points To Brothers Final Destination

Is it possible that Luke Hughes, the youngest of the super tight-knit NHL trio of brothers, didn’t consult with his kin before signing a 7-year extension to stay in New Jersey until 2032? I don’t know for sure, but it is likely an answer we are about to find out in the coming days (which may be delayed due to the unfortunate passing of the Hughes brothers' grandmother, Lynne Weinberg) as the Minnesota Wild continue a full-court press for a contract extension for the eldest brother, Quinn Hughes.

Do we remember the chaos at the Hughes family draft party when Luke was picked by NJ? An ecstatic Jack, jumping up and down, hugging his brother. How about Luke’s OT GWG for his first career goal with NJ? Jack’s speech after returning from the Olympics, stating how much he loves New Jersey (multiple times). The brothers' nights out in NYC all summer long—there haven’t been any nights out in Minnesota. I guess Chili's closes early.

For the longest time, everyone outside of the New Jersey fanbase had the Devils at the bottom of the potential destinations for a Hughes brother trio to unite. They told us Vancouver was on a better trajectory; that ended abruptly. They said the brothers, who are extremely close with Dylan Larkin, are absolutely in love with the idea of Detroit and spend their summers in Michigan. While they are still expected to train there this offseason, the luxuries of NY/NJ have clearly won them over, all while Larkin begs to be moved and the Red Wings organization seems to be in a downward spiral.

Lastly, there is Minnesota—the only team to step up and roll the dice on their future after Tom Fitzgerald’s egregious mismanagement handed Quinn to NJ on a silver platter, only for the team to miss out. A team with no depth at center. A team that had to overpay Kirill Kaprizov, making the 45th best player in hockey the highest paid, just to get him to stay. A team with a goaltending tandem being prematurely praised as the next greatest, despite having a combined total of only 256 games of NHL experience. A team that has won as many playoff series as the New Jersey Devils have in the past five years. A team with two major blockades in their division in Colorado and Dallas, which will make anything other than a wild card extremely difficult.

Luke's contract signed less than a year ago has the youngest Hughes in New Jersey until 2032. Clearly NJ was looked upon as their destination to unite. If it weren't, you don't see that type of length. It would have been a three year deal, maybe even a five, but seven years showed commitment to this organization and more importantly the desire to live in NJ. On top of that, nothing has changed other than ridding Jersey of a buffoon of a GM in Tom Fitzgerald who completely botched what was most important to the brothers. The upgrade to a cup winning, Jersey boy himself, Sunny Mehta, should only make New Jersey an even better option.

Post Olympics, we have seen a Jack Hughes metamorphosis, blossoming into a true leader for the Devils. The golden goal has changed him in ways we were not sure we would ever see. His passion, confidence and leadership are at elite levels and his teammates are feeding off of it. Jack to the chagrin of his many detractors, is becoming that guy. If you don't believe go rewatch his interview after scoring the gold medal winning goal. It's about the team, the other guys, he never takes any credit, only says how proud he was to be a part of it. The same was said when returning to the Rock post Milano. Hughes reiterated over and over again how proud he was to be a Devil and represent the great state of New Jersey. To all of the haters saying Jack isn't available enough and cannot possibly lead when he's "always hurt", through their age 24 seasons respectively, Sidney Crosby had played 434 games, Jack Hughes has played 429...

With all of that said, when it comes to Quinn extending in Minnesota, or Jack leaving NJ and his brother Luke in the dust, the math just ain’t mathin’. I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again—just hopefully not on this one.

One last note for you all, Devils Nation: if Quinn signs an extension in Minny, or if Jack and Luke decide they want to go Wild and leave NJ, we are still going to end up in a great spot. Sunny Mehta will get a king’s ransom in return for both. Unlike Minnesota, even if we don’t get Quinn, New Jersey will be just fine…





NOTES:

I apologize for all of the Hughes news and not much else, but what really is there? Any topics you guys want to hear about please drop em' in the comments.





Rest In Peace

Lynne "Penny" Weinberg