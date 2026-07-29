Macklin Celebrini Signs with Sharks, Becoming Highest-Paid Player in NHL History

The New Face of the NHL: Macklin Celebrini Signs Record-Breaking $94M Extension with Sharks

The future has officially arrived in San Jose. The Sharks have locked up their superstar, Macklin Celebrini, to a historic five-year, $94 million contract extension, carrying an average annual value of $18.8 million. With this deal, the 20-year-old phenom is now the highest-paid player in NHL history, setting a new standard for the league's elite players.

5 x $18.8M



Now the NHL’s highest-paid player (AAV) https://t.co/iZpk5cEkpl — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 29, 2026

Fresh off an amazing sophomore season where he score 45 goals and 115 points, Celebrini’s value was undeniable. Drafted first overall in 2024, he has already proven he is a generational talent, finishing third in Hart Trophy voting and leading the 2026 Winter Olympics in goals for Team Canada.

While earlier talks hinted at a "hometown discount," an $18.8 million cap hit redefines the market completely, edging out Leo Carlsson's previous $18 million AAV. This massive investment signals the Sharks’ unwavering commitment to building a Stanley Cup-contending roster around their franchise player.

The extension will kick in for the 2027-28 season, ensuring that the dynamic center remains the beating heart of teal hockey for years to come.

What are your thoughts on Celebrini setting the new standard for NHL contracts?







