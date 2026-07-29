Macklin Celebrini Signs with Sharks, Becoming Highest-Paid Player in NHL History

The New Face of the NHL: Macklin Celebrini Signs Record-Breaking $94M Extension with Sharks
The future has officially arrived in San Jose. The Sharks have locked up their superstar, Macklin Celebrini, to a historic five-year, $94 million contract extension, carrying an average annual value of $18.8 million. With this deal, the 20-year-old phenom is now the highest-paid player in NHL history, setting a new standard for the league's elite players.
5 x $18.8M— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 29, 2026
Now the NHL’s highest-paid player (AAV) https://t.co/iZpk5cEkpl
Fresh off an amazing sophomore season where he score 45 goals and 115 points, Celebrini’s value was undeniable. Drafted first overall in 2024, he has already proven he is a generational talent, finishing third in Hart Trophy voting and leading the 2026 Winter Olympics in goals for Team Canada.
While earlier talks hinted at a "hometown discount," an $18.8 million cap hit redefines the market completely, edging out Leo Carlsson's previous $18 million AAV. This massive investment signals the Sharks’ unwavering commitment to building a Stanley Cup-contending roster around their franchise player.
The extension will kick in for the 2027-28 season, ensuring that the dynamic center remains the beating heart of teal hockey for years to come.
What are your thoughts on Celebrini setting the new standard for NHL contracts?