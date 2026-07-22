Toronto Maple Leafs and the Morgan Rielly Dilemma and Potential Trade Markets

A Busy Summer for the Toronto Maple Leafs Defense

The Toronto Maple Leafs were one of the busiest teams out of the gate this summer, and rightfully so. Following a disappointing conclusion to last season, the organization is clearly intent on re-establishing itself as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. While there has been significant roster turnover, the primary focus remains squarely on the blue line, specifically, the future of veteran defenseman Morgan Rielly.

The Statistical Reality of Rielly’s 2025-26 Campaign

For Rielly, last season was undeniably one of the most difficult campaigns of his career. The 32-year-old finished with just 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points in 78 games, slipping below the 40-point plateau for the first time in five seasons.

While the offensive drop-off was noticeable, his struggles in his own zone were even more glaring. Rielly posted a career-worst minus-18 rating, and his underlying metrics at even strength ranked him among the league's lowest tier of defensemen. His power-play production also faltered, leading to growing frustration within the market and prompting calls for him to sit as a healthy scratch during rough stretches.

Evaluating the Trade Market and the Left Side

Looking at the current depth chart, the Maple Leafs' left side features Jake McCabe, Morgna Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Emil Andrae. Moving Rielly would undoubtedly create a structural shift on the roster, but reports consistently indicate that both the organization and the player are open to exploring a fresh start. After spending his entire 951-game career in Toronto, an amicable separation might be the most logical path forward.

According to recent reports, Rielly has provided Toronto's front office with an approved list of trade destinations, though he remains flexible should the right opportunity arise. Interestingly, rumblings suggest that Rielly initially left certain Western Canadian teams off his list by design, expressing a preference for other markets.

The Vancouver Canucks Connection

However, a source that previously linked the San Jose Sharks to Rielly ahead of last year’s deadline, before San Jose ultimately pivoted to Darnell Nurse, indicates that the Vancouver Canucks are still circling.

Despite Rielly's reported initial reluctance to head to Vancouver, the Canucks maintain active interest in the BC native. The hurdle in this scenario is financial constraint. Any deal with Vancouver would likely require Toronto to absorb a significant cap hit in return, as the Canucks are actively maneuvering to clear upwards of $20 million in salary this summer.

Final Thoughts

It remains unlikely that Rielly would waive his no-trade clause for a franchise outside the playoff picture. Yet, as the summer drags on, the prospect of returning to his home province or simply securing a clean slate could ultimately sway him.