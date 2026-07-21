Red Wings Affiliate Signs ECHL MVP

The Red Wings AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins announced the signing of Marcus Crawford earlier this week to a one year, one way contract.

The 29-year-old defenseman actually made his professional debut with the Griffins in the 2018-19 season, playing in just eight games. Crawford spent the next year with the Toledo Walleye, another Red Wings affiliate, but has since played with two other teams in the ECHL. Crawford was in his second stint with the Kansas City Mavericks before the Griffins signed him after racking up 86 points and 126 penalty minutes in 70 games last year.

With the Mavericks, Crawford won the ECHL's MVP award last season, though he and the team came up short of winning the Kelly Cup despite a league best record.

Between playing for the Mavericks, Crawford spent two seasons abroad in the EIHF playing for the Cardiff Devils. While with the Devils, Crawford sharpened his skills to a point per game pace before returning to the ECHL and the Mavericks as an alternate captain two years ago.