Avalanche Hope to Find Anothe UDFA Contributor with Merkulov Signing

The Avalanche have added another forward to their roster, signing Georgii Merkulov to contract worth $850k. The 5'11 Russian forward had 61 points in 70 games last year for the Providence Bruins.

The former Boston Bruins undrafted free agent played in 11 games for their main roster since originally joining the team in the 2022-23 season, including one appearance last year against the New York Rangers. Merkulov should help to provide more scoring depth for the Colorado Eagles, and some familiarity for another of the Avs' most recent signings, Fabian Lysell.

The 25 year old Merkulov lead the Providence Bruins in scoring last year and has 240 career AHL points in 273 games. The Avalanche have had a history of success with UDFA players, with Sam Malinski representing a recent standout in that category. The Avs also signed last year's top college UDFA, TJ Hughes after he finished a stellar career as captain at University of Michigan.