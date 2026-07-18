Connor Bedard Signs $75 Million Extension with Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks Sign Connor Bedard to Historic 5-Year Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have solidified their long-term future by signing franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard to a monumental five-year contract extension worth $75 million. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $15 million per season, secures the elite center through his prime years while positioning him to become an unrestricted free agent at just 25 years old.

𝐄 𝐗 𝐓 𝐄 𝐍 𝐃 𝐄 𝐃 🏠



from draft night to his first goal on UC ice and every moment in between, here’s to 𝟓 more years of 𝟗𝟖 in Chicago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cvad2ECxbC — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 18, 2026





The contract represents a significant shift in how elite young talent approaches post-entry-level deals. By opting for a five-year term instead of a maximum eight-year extension, Bedard is positioned to maximize his career earnings. The shorter duration ensures that he will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent in his mid-20s, perfectly timed to capitalize on a projected skyrocketing salary cap.

For Chicago, the agreement provides a clear five-year window to construct a championship contender around their offensive engine. The front office has aggressively added veteran support over the last few seasons to accelerate the rebuild, and locking in Bedard ensures the team maintains its elite centerpiece during this crucial competitive window.