Flyers Tender $18M Offer Sheet to Ducks Center Leo Carlsson

BREAKING NHL NEWS: Philadelphia Flyers Tender Massive Offer Sheet to Anaheim Ducks Star Leo Carlsson

The NHL offseason just experienced a massive shockwave. In a bold, franchise-altering move, the Philadelphia Flyers have officially tendered a blockbuster offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson.

Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere is putting all his chips on the table to pry the 21-year-old Swedish phenom away from Southern California, making a historic push to bring elite talent back to Broad Street. Briere issued the following statement to confirm the move:

“The Philadelphia Flyers have tendered an offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson. The offer is a five-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $18M, which would require four of the Flyers first-round draft picks in each of the next four seasons as compensation."

We have tendered an offer sheet to Anaheim center Leo Carlsson. The offer is a five-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $18M, which would require four of the Flyers first-round draft picks in each of the next four seasons as compensation. https://t.co/nfhD4h6nEc — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 3, 2026

The Clock is Ticking for the Ducks

The puck is now entirely in Anaheim's zone. Under section 10.3 of the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, the Ducks have exactly seven days to exercise their right of first refusal.

If Anaheim matches the colossal $90 million total contract, Carlsson stays in a Ducks uniform. If they decide to walk away from the massive cap hit, Carlsson officially becomes a Flyer, and Anaheim will receive four consecutive Flyers first-round draft picks as compensation.

Why the Flyers Want Leo Carlsson

It is easy to see why Philadelphia is willing to mortgage a massive chunk of their draft future for the 6-foot-3, 208-pound pivot. Selected second overall by Anaheim in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson has rapidly blossomed into one of the league's most dynamic young centers.

Last season, Carlsson dominated the ice, racking up 29 goals and 38 assists for 67 points in 70 regular-season games. He proved his mettle under pressure as well, logging 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help lead Anaheim into the Second Round. Over his young 201-game career, the Karlstad, Sweden native has already amassed 141 points (61 goals, 80 assists).

For now, the entire hockey world is on standby. The Flyers have confirmed they will have no further comment until Anaheim makes its final decision to either match the jaw-dropping terms or accept the haul of first-round picks.



