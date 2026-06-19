Toronto Maple Leafs Acquire Darren Raddysh in Shocking Sign-and-Trade

BREAKING: Leafs, Lightning Finalizing Sign-and-Trade for Darren Raddysh

Take one name off the rumor chart after the Elliotte Friedman broke the news late with a surprising tweet.

Late-night news:



Don’t expect this to be finalized until the morning, but there is word the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are working on a sign-and-trade for Darren Raddysh.



The 30-year-old defenceman had a breakthrough 2025-26 with 22 goals and 70 points — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 19, 2026

The Details

According to reports, expect this to be a massive extension. Executing a sign-and-trade allows Toronto to ink the right-shot defenceman to a maximum eight-year deal rather than the standard seven years available on the open market. Word is the Average Annual Value (AAV) will land somewhere in the $8.0M to $8.25M range.

For the Leafs, Raddysh checks every box as an elite, puck-moving blueliner who can run a top power play. For the Lightning, facing a tight cap crunch, this is pure asset management to ensure they receive draft capital and cost-controlled assets back rather than losing a 70-point weapon for nothing.

Expect the official trade call and contract paperwork to be completed this morning.

Update: