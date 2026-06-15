The Ultimate NHL Offseason Guide: Key Dates, Trades & the $104M Cap

The Ultimate Guide to the NHL Offseason: Key Dates, Trade Rules, and Contract Deadlines

With the Stanley Cup officially handed out and the Carolina Hurricanes crowned as the 2026 Stanley Cup Champions, the NHL season is officially in the books. Everyone’s attention now turns to the offseason. After watching the Hurricanes will their way to the Stanley Cup, the summer months are where championship rosters are built. General managers will have to navigate a tight schedule as they manage the salary cap and court new talent.

Whether your team was a Stanley Cup contender or missed the playoffs completely, here is everything you need to know about the NHL off season schedule and contract rules.

The Salary Cap Increase

The biggest story line heading into this summer is the financial flexibility front offices are about to receive. The NHL has officially informed teams that the salary cap for the 2026-27 season will jump to a record $104 million, a massive $8.5 million increase from last season's $95.5 million ceiling.

The cap floor has also risen, now sitting at $76.9 million, meaning rebuilding franchises will need to spend to reach the minimum payroll. For cap-strapped contenders, this sudden injection of cap space provides crucial breathing room to navigate pending free agents and explore the trade market without having to immediately ship out core pieces.

Trades: Open Season All Summer

One of the most common questions fans ask is, "When does the trade window open?" The short answer: trades can happen at any time.

Unlike the regular season, which features a strict trade deadline and a holiday roster freeze, there are no trade freezes during the NHL offseason. General managers are free to wheel and deal 24/7. In fact, expect trade chatter to peak ahead of the NHL Entry Draft, which traditionally serves as the unofficial hub for offseason blockbuster deals as teams swap draft capital for established players.

Key NHL Offseason Dates to Watch

First Buyout Window Opens: 48 hours after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final. This gives teams an opportunity to buy out under performing contracts to clear salary cap space. This window closes on June 30th at 5:00 PM EST.

First Club-Elected Arbitration Window: Opens 48 hours after the Stanley Cup Final and closes at 5:00 PM EST that same day. This brief window allows teams to proactively take their own eligible restricted free agents (RFAs) to arbitration to settle contract disputes.

NHL Entry Draft June 26–27: The entire league gathers to select the next generation of hockey stars. Round 1 happens on the 26th, with Rounds 2–7 concluding on the 27th.

RFA Qualifying Offer Deadline: June 29th at 5:00 PM EST. Teams must extend qualifying offers to their RFAs by this deadline to retain their exclusive negotiating rights. If no offer is made, the player automatically becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Free Agency Opens: July 1st at 12:00 PM EST. The most chaotic day of the hockey calendar. Players without contracts are officially free to sign with any of the league's 32 franchises.

Offer Sheets: Starting July 1st, RFAs who have received a qualifying offer but have not signed an extension can officially sign offer sheets with rival clubs. If their original team chooses not to match the offer within seven days, the poaching team must surrender draft pick compensation based on the new contract's AAV.

Player-Elected Arbitration: Shortly after free agency begins (typically July 5th), eligible RFAs can officially file for salary arbitration themselves, with hearings scheduled throughout late July and early August to determine their upcoming salary.

Development Camps: Held in early July right after the draft, these camps allow teams to evaluate their newest draft picks, top prospects, and undrafted camp invitees on the ice.



