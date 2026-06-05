Dylan Larkin Trade Request: What It Means For The New Jersey Devils And Hughes Brothers

The Dylan Larkin Trade Request: Why the New Jersey Devils Are the Perfect Fit

The Hughes Brothers' Connection to Michigan

For years we’ve been bombarded with the rhetoric of the Hughes brothers and their love for Michigan and the lake lifestyle. In past summers, the Hughes boys, Larkin (who has spent his entire career in Michigan with USNTDP, University of Michigan, and currently Detroit Red Wings), Zach Werenski, Cole Caufield, Trevor Zegras and many more have spent summers being trained by the Hughes’ father, Jim in Plymouth.

Debunking the Myth: New Jersey's Unmatched Lifestyle and Amenities

Since the brothers all spent so much time in the off season in the state, and their buddy Dylan Larkin was a member of the Wings, a lot of fans lazily assumed that Michigan was a preferred destination on their next contracts. Why? Because the summers offer “lake life”? Anyone arguing that clearly knows very little about the state of New Jersey. Home to 400+ lakes, NJ has it all. Lively, lake towns, beaches, ocean life, mountains, and golf courses that the Tkachuk brothers gushed about on one of their latest podcasts after Jack took Brady to Due Process in Colts Neck just a few weeks ago. In addition Jersey offers the proximity to all major airports and the greatest city for dining, entertainment and nightlife less than an hour away that other states and cities can simply not.

Analyzing Larkin’s Trade Request: New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild

So what does Larkin’s trade request mean? Firstly, it narrows the list down to really just two destinations for a Hughes brothers trip to align. New Jersey and Minnesota. Minnesota with the “genius” GM Bill Guerin who was basically put in the HOF by fans upon acquiring Quinn Hughes. Hold on, am I missing something? It’s not like he picked up Tom Fitzgerald’s fumble and ran it in for a Super Bowl winning touchdown. He picked it up and barely got Minnesota within field goal range. The Wild were the talk of hockey after winning round one, but their deficiencies were quickly magnified in round two’s quick departure. They were quickly disposed by a team that was swept by Vegas in the next round. If Quinn doesn't stay in Minnesota, is the "G" in Billy "G" going to stand for "genius" anymore? I'd say more like "goner".

Team Comparisons and Playoff Outlook

The Wild won five playoff games. Is their roster that much better than New Jersey? I would argue it’s not better at all! In addition the Wild will have a very difficult time ever making out of a stacked Western Conference. The Devils, in a much weaker East on the other hand should have many opportunities over the next decade.

Unmatched Center Depth: Why the Devils Must Trade for Dylan Larkin

Secondly, do the Devils take their shot at Larkin? They certainly should. Larkin, a big brother figure to Quinn Hughes would give the Devils the best depth down the middle of the lineup in all of hockey. Hischier, Hughes, and Larkin would be center depth unimaginable by most.

NHL Insiders Point to New Jersey for Larkin

Johnny Lazarus from the Morning Cuppa Hockey pod tweeted “my gut is screaming New Jersey” in relation to the Larkin news. He went on to state the Devils having more than enough assets, the friendship and team USA bond with Jack and brothers and the Hoboken lifestyle as a major plus for Larkin, who has a full NTC, to make NJ his next stop.

My gut is screaming New Jersey. https://t.co/GHnrgIkLsH — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) June 4, 2026

Cheers to building a USA super team in New Jersey!



