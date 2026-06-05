Cliff Fletcher Passes Away: Toronto Maple Leafs Mourn Legendary GM

Toronto Maple Leafs Mourn the Passing of Cliff Fletcher

Today the Toronto Maple Leafs announced on their official X account the passing of legendary executive and former General Manager Cliff Fletcher at the age of 90. Fletcher is often considered one of the National Hockey League's greatest builders, Fletcher’s career lasted over seven decades and he spent time with six different NHL organizations. From his early years as a scout to his time in NHL front offices, Fletcher's impact on the sport was profound and transformative.

A Legacy of Seven Decades in the NHL

Fletcher began making waves early in his management career. Being named the inaugural general manager of the expansion Atlanta Flames in 1972 and successfully navigated the team through its eventual relocation to Calgary in 1980.

Early Success: Leading the Calgary Flames to a Stanley Cup

His tenure with the Flames established him as a premier hockey mind. Under his leadership over nearly twenty years, the team won 2 Smythe Division titles, 2 Presidents' Trophies, and finally captured a Stanley Cup in 1989. That 1989 assembled roster featured 6 future Hall of Famers, helping to cement Fletcher’s reputation for assembling elite talent. Fletcher also broke ground as the first GM to bring a player from the Soviet Union to the NHL, signing Sergei Priakin in 1988.

The Architect of the 1990s Toronto Maple Leafs Turnaround

While his initial success came in Calgary, Fletcher spent the longest stretch of his career, 25 year in total, with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fletcher took over as President in 1991, inheriting a struggling franchise that finished last in the Norris Division the year before.

Inheriting a Struggling Franchise and the Blockbuster Doug Gilmour Trade

Fletcher wasted little time revamping the team's roster and identity. He put together a massive 10-player swap with Calgary in 1992, still to this day the largest trade in NHL history. The deal allowed him to acquire superstar center Doug Gilmour. To support Gilmour, Fletcher hired legendary coach Pat Burns and brought in future Hall of Famers like Glenn Anderson, Dave Andreychuk, and Mike Gartner.

The 1993 and 1994 Conference Final Runs

This bold restructuring paid dividends. Fletcher was named the 1993 Executive of the Year by The Hockey News after the Maple Leafs set franchise records for wins (44) and points (99). These fiercely competitive teams won the hearts of Toronto fans, coming within just one win of the Stanley Cup Final in 1993, and making a second consecutive trip to the Conference Final the following year.

Acquiring Mats Sundin: Securing a Franchise Legend

Never one to rest on his laurels, Fletcher executed another franchise-defining move during the off-season following those deep playoff runs. He acquired Mats Sundin from the Quebec Nordiques. Sundin would go on to have an incredible career, eventually becoming the highest scorer in Maple Leafs history and an iconic team captain.

Cliff Fletcher's Legendary Record as an NHL General Manager

Fletcher's overall GM record is a true testament to his longevity and sustained excellence at the highest level of professional hockey. Over his extensive career as a general manager, he oversaw 2,055 regular-season games, accumulating an impressive 953 wins. His incredible ability to build perennial contenders in multiple markets left an indelible mark on the league's history books.

A Visionary Builder and Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee

In formal recognition of his unparalleled contributions to the sport, Cliff Fletcher was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder in 2004. Even in his later years, his dedication to the game never wavered. He returned to the Maple Leafs in 2008, briefly serving as interim GM, and remained a highly valued senior advisor with the organization until his passing in 2026.

Remembering a Hockey Family Patriarch