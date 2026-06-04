Report- Red Wings Captain Requests Trade

In what may come to be the biggest news of the Red Wings' offseason, their longtime captain and first line center Dylan Larkin has requested a trade.

The news, first reported by Elliotte Freedman of Sportsnet and confirmed by other reports from DetroitHockeyNow's Kevin Allen and the Athletic's Max Bultman, comes over a month after the Red Wings season ended. Larkin, drafted by his hometown team in 2014 and the sole member of the organization currently playing to have worn a Red Wings sweater in playoff action, is in the 4th year of 8 year 8.7 million dollar AAV contract.

Larkin, his agent, and the Red Wings general manager have not made any comment at this time.

The Red Wings captain was given the "C" in 2021 after the last of Detroit's old guard retired or were traded away, and has been leading the team since. Centering Detroit's top line, Larkin has had 30+ goals in each of the last seasons, even while missing time due to injury both this year and years prior. The 29 year old has played almost his entire career in Detroit, playing college hockey in Ann Arbor, leading the Michigan Wolverines alongside several other current Red Wings.

Larkin flying the coop?

The trade comes as a shock for many, despite what have been several seemingly public and contentious clashes with Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, who also served as the Red Wings captain in his playing days. The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since Larkin's rookie season, and have struggled over the past years to win games towards the end of the season, slumping in March and falling out of the playoffs.

With a full no trade clause, Larkin is able to dictate where he goes somewhat, and has ties to several players around the league, including 2026 Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Larkin leaving also creates several roster questions for Detroit, with Patrick Kane being an unrestricted free agent this offseason and Alex DeBrincat in the last year of his contract, Detroit's top six could become incredibly thin incredibly fast.

Larkin's value as a consistent 30 goal scorer and in the faceoff circle would make the price tag for him near astronomical, with teams all around the league desperate for centers. Any trade would have to involve an established center as well as prospects and picks, especially given Larkin's current contract and the salary market around the league right now.