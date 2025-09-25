Name a Player You Want to See One More Time For Your Team...

There are a few players more beloved than Mark Andre Fleury… especially in Pittsburgh…





So when the Penguins announced that MAF would be signing a PTO and playing in one preseason game immediately tickets that were $10 became $100…. This promotion is a brilliant idea, and I am not going to be surprised if we see it elsewhere… Granted, in the future there's only gonna be two preseason games… but think about the past….think about the players that were legends in a market and then went on to finish their career elsewhere… think about how amazing it would've been if they had come back and played one pre-season game so they could retire officially on the team where they made their biggest mark…





It's obviously a PR move, but it's also a very strong move for young players. We're gonna get a chance to play with these guys. They're gonna get a chance to practice with these guys and I don't think that's a bad idea…





Let's list some players





And you can start it with the greatest of all..Wayne Gretzky. Imagine if he had returned to play in the preseason for one game for the Edmonton Oilers after his stints in LA, New York and St. Louis. Can you imagine how popular that game would be and what a great experience it would be for the young players you were playing in that game with him..





How about Ray Bourque. Mr Bruin. Who left and played in Colorado and won a Stanley Cup. Imagine one more game with him on the ice in Boston Gardens.





Patrick Kane in Chicago. Patrick Roy in Montreal. Brad Marchand in Boston. Jagr in Pittsburgh. Sittler in Toronto, Quick in LA.





And not just the superstars….I am in Philly and players like Lindros and LeClair are all around the team a lot.



