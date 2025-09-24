The Montreal Canadiens Win Their First Two Pre-Season Games

With two pre-season games done, the Habds have two wins. Now pre-season is pre-season, but it's better than two defeats. I won't analyze the overall games, but give some quick points on players of note.

Suzuki: Looks good so far, no surpises here

Caufield: What a snipe last night, wow!

Slafvovský: He also had a good game, made a nice pass on Suzuki's goal. Glad he was ok after being cut by Dvorak's skate

Beck: I really liked his game vs the Pens. The goal is of little cosequence to his overall play. He had sevral hits, looked big, he was really comfortable out there, looks like he belongs. I like it a lot

Kapanen: Also had a strong game, great two way play, definitly noticeble, I would have a tough time sending him to the AHL. Like Beck, he belongs in the NHL

Demidov: Yup!

Fowler: He played outstand, made some great save, specificaly the glove on the two on one. Good to see him look solid out there vs NHL talent

Florian Xhekaj: He played a good game, scored, fought and seemed to be buzzing along with his linemates. This one is interesting and obviously his next game might make things difficult for St-Louis, but I really think Beck and Kapanen has the inside track here. He is really pushing however, and I'd love to seer him make the team.

David Reinbacher: He had a tough game last night. Seemed a little nervous with the puck and did not look good on the Anthony Richards goal. AHL will do him some good this year logging 20-25 minutes.

Dobeš: Rock solid, he's our guy behind Monty

Veleno: Had some good shifts. Overall a good game.

Roy: Not a bad game, some decent shifts, but nothing of really of note. He needs to do more to stand out.





So overall, the hightlight I take out of this is the battle between Beck, Xhekaj, Kapanen, Roy, Veleno and Blais for the final two spots on the team. Again, I think Kapanen and Beck have the inside track, but Xhekaj is pushing. His next game will dictate if things get muddled.











