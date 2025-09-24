CBJ PreSzn4 v Pittsburgh Penguins — Coyle O’Clock

The fourth straight gameday concludes tonight in a clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time of the preseason.





The Penguins have continued their downward trend of missing the postseason for consecutive years, and it looks like things will continue to worsen before they get better.





All summer, they were the main team advertising themselves as sellers, floating wingers Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell for trade bait.





Out

Cooper Foster

Chase Yoder

Mac Hollowell

Vasily Ponomarev

Taylor Gauthier

Raivis Ansons

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Filip Lindberg

Emil Bemstrom

Issac Belliveau

Connor Timmins

Alex Nedjelkovic

Vladislav Kolyachonok

Chase Stillman





In

Connor Clifton

Matt Dumba

Anthony Mantha

Arturs Silovs

Alex Alexeyev

Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Caleb Jones

Justin Brazeau

Parker Wotherspoon

Philip Kemp

Ben Kindel

Jonna Koppanen

Melvin Fernstrom





PTO

Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to play parts of the Saturday game

Brett Murray

Robby Fabbri

Jake Livingstone

Callahan Burke





The Penguins are also riding what is Evgeni Malkin’s final season with the organization. It may also be a deeper tear down with the speculation of Sidney Crosby welcoming a trade, and the criticism of Erik Karlsson.





Pittsburgh had a decade and a half in the spotlight, with Cup wins in 2009, 2016, and 2017 led by Crosby, Malkin, Letang, and Fleury. Dubas taking over for Hextall and Burke has set himself up with the worst job in hockey being the tear down of Pittsburgh. There has been some excellent asset management with the Guentzel move spreading over years of picks and prospects and flipping depth pieces for bad contracts and future draft picks.





Good thing the prophecy will continue and McKenna will be theirs in June 2026.





Projected Lineups





Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor Dewar—Justin Brazeau—Phillip Tomasino

Fillip Hallander—Blake Lizotte—Ben Kindel

Aidan McDonough—Aaron Huglen—Nolan Renwick

Tristan Broz—Ville Koivunen—Atley Calvert





Caleb Jones—Connor Clifton

Sebastian Aho—Alex Alexeyev

Jack St. Ivany—Phillip Kemp





Artus Silovs

Filip Larsson





Columbus Blue Jackets

Dmitry Voronkov—Sean Monahan—Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner—Adam Fantilli—Yegor Chinakov

Kent Johnson—Charlie Coyle—Mikael Pyyhita

James Malatesta—Hunter McKown—Luca Pinelli





Zach Werenski—Dante Fabbro

Jake Christiansen—Brendan Smith

Daemon Hunt—Ole Holm

Jet Greaves

Nolan Lalonde





Players to Watch





Pittsburgh — Ben Kindel — most recent first round pick looking to prove himself.





Columbus — Daemon Hunt — the only active piece of the Jiricek trade on the roster.





Predicted Final Score

PIT — 2