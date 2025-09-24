CBJ PreSzn4 v Pittsburgh Penguins — Coyle O’Clock (NHL News)

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CBJ PreSzn4 v Pittsburgh Penguins — Coyle O’Clock

By Zak Macmillan

Sep 24, 20251:15 pm

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The fourth straight gameday concludes tonight in a clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time of the preseason. 


The Penguins have continued their downward trend of missing the postseason for consecutive years, and it looks like things will continue to worsen before they get better. 


All summer, they were the main team advertising themselves as sellers, floating wingers Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell for trade bait. 


Out

  • Cooper Foster
  • Chase Yoder
  • Mac Hollowell
  • Vasily Ponomarev
  • Taylor Gauthier
  • Raivis Ansons
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph
  • Filip Lindberg
  • Emil Bemstrom
  • Issac Belliveau 
  • Connor Timmins
  • Alex Nedjelkovic 
  • Vladislav Kolyachonok 
  • Chase Stillman


In

  • Connor Clifton
  • Matt Dumba 
  • Anthony Mantha
  • Arturs Silovs
  • Alex Alexeyev
  • Rafael Harvey-Pinard
  • Caleb Jones
  • Justin Brazeau 
  • Parker Wotherspoon 
  • Philip Kemp 
  • Ben Kindel 
  • Jonna Koppanen 
  • Melvin Fernstrom 


PTO 

  • Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to play parts of the Saturday game 
  • Brett Murray
  • Robby Fabbri
  • Jake Livingstone 
  • Callahan Burke 


The Penguins are also riding what is Evgeni Malkin’s final season with the organization. It may also be a deeper tear down with the speculation of Sidney Crosby welcoming a trade, and the criticism of Erik Karlsson. 


Pittsburgh had a decade and a half in the spotlight, with Cup wins in 2009, 2016, and 2017 led by Crosby, Malkin, Letang, and Fleury. Dubas taking over for Hextall and Burke has set himself up with the worst job in hockey being the tear down of Pittsburgh. There has been some excellent asset management with the Guentzel move spreading over years of picks and prospects and flipping depth pieces for bad contracts and future draft picks. 


Good thing the prophecy will continue and McKenna will be theirs in June 2026. 


Projected Lineups


Pittsburgh Penguins 

Connor Dewar—Justin Brazeau—Phillip Tomasino 

Fillip Hallander—Blake Lizotte—Ben Kindel

Aidan McDonough—Aaron Huglen—Nolan Renwick

Tristan Broz—Ville Koivunen—Atley Calvert


Caleb Jones—Connor Clifton

Sebastian Aho—Alex Alexeyev

Jack St. Ivany—Phillip Kemp


Artus Silovs

Filip Larsson 


Columbus Blue Jackets

Dmitry Voronkov—Sean Monahan—Kirill Marchenko 

Boone Jenner—Adam Fantilli—Yegor Chinakov

Kent Johnson—Charlie Coyle—Mikael Pyyhita

James Malatesta—Hunter McKown—Luca Pinelli


Zach Werenski—Dante Fabbro 

Jake Christiansen—Brendan Smith 

Daemon Hunt—Ole Holm

 

Jet Greaves

Nolan Lalonde


Players to Watch


Pittsburgh  — Ben Kindel — most recent  first round pick looking to prove himself. 


Columbus — Daemon Hunt — the only active piece of the Jiricek trade on the roster. 


Predicted Final Score

PIT — 2

CBJ — 4

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