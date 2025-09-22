CBJ PreSzn2 v Buffalo Sabres

The second preseason game in 4 straight days continues as the Jackets welcome the Buffalo Sabres to town for their first meeting of the preseason. Game is at 7pm from SN1 and Fan Duel Sports Network in Ohio.

Buffalo remains on a 14 year playoff drought, and hope the hires of former Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and first overall pick Eric Staal may help influence Kevyn Adams to the postseason.

Out

Matteo Costantini signed an AHL deal - Viljami Marjala - Erik Branstrom - Lukas Rousek - William von Barnekow - Stiven Sardaryan - Ethan Miedema - Connor Clifton was traded to Pittsburgh with a second round pick. - Ty Tullio - Jacob Bernard-Docker signed with Detroit. - Bennett MacArthur - Aleksandr Kisakov - JJ Peterka was traded to the Utah Mammoth.

In - Justin Danforth - Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring were acquired for Peterka. - Mason Geersten - Jake Leschyshyn - Carson Meyer - Issac Belliveau and Connor Timmins were obtained for Clifton. - Zac Jones - Radim Mrtka was drafted 9th overall in the 2025 draft. - Zach Mesta - Alex Lyon - Alexander Georgiev

Buffalo is continuing to find a way back to the postseason. The Sabres have the first full season of Josh Norris after the Cozens deal.

They’re expected to start the year with a trio of Georgiev, Lyon, and Levi with the offseason injury to UPL. Adams and Pegula got their desired right handed defender in Michael Kesselring. This is their first preseason game.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Jack Quinn—Jiri Kulich—Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn—Peyton Krebs—Justin Danforth

Anton Whalberg—Noah Ostlund—Konsta Helenius

Mason Geersten—Tyson Kozak—Josh Dunne

Bowen Byram — Radim Mrtka

Owen Power — Michael Kesselring

Nikita Novikov — Vsevold Komarov

Alex Georgiev

Devon Levi

Columbus Blue Jackets Kent Johnson—Adam Fantilli—Kirill Marchenko

Zach Aston-Reese—Isaac Lundestrom—Jack Williams

Luca Pinelli—Hunter McKown—James Malatesta

Owen Griffin—Max McCue—Ryland Mosley

Ivan Provorov—Damon Severson Guillaume Richard—Corson Ceulemans Caleb MacDonald—Christian Jaros

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Players to Watch

Buffalo — Radim Mrtka — looking to make Sabres’ on a 9 game trail basis.

Columbus — Adam Fantilli — pending RFA and future of the Columbus offense.

Predicted Final Score BUF — 2 CBJ — 3