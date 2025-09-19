CBJ Training Camp Notes

Quarter-Century Festivities

25th Anniversary Logo @ Center Ice featuring State Logo background in union blue colour with the white bold 25 and the present Blue Jackets' logo upfront. Sponsors Safelite, Energy Transfer, Nationwide, and Pepsi take the four corners of the middle sheet of ice.

25th Anniversary Concert

Opening Act - The Orphan The Poet

Headliner - OAR

Gaudreau Tribute Continues through 25-26

Zach Werenski will honor Gaudreau on his hockey sticks this season with the Gaudreau 13|21 patch.

Nick Foligno message to newcomer Charlie Coyle after trade to Columbus:

"You're never gonna leave"

Foligno and Coyle were together with the Boston Bruins in the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons before Foligno was dealt to Chicago.

Chinakov & Evason Temporary Conclusion

Chinakov appears open to staying put through the season in Columbus after recent conversations with head coach Dean Evason per Mark Scheig.

Adam Fantilli Extension Looming

This is the big priority for Waddell this season in a booming salary cap.

Kirill Kapriozov Rumors

Whispers of Kaprizov to Columbus are out there by trade and by free agency. Waddell and Guerin are both part of USA Hockey, and were the managers in the Jiricek move.

Preseason Schedule

Sept. 21 - Blues visit Jackets Sept. 22 - Sabres visit Jackets Sept. 23 - Sabres host Jackets Sept. 24 - Penguins visit Jackets Sept. 27 - Penguins host Jackets Sept. 30 - Capitals visit Jackets Oct. 4 - Capitals host Jackets





Initial Opening Roster

56 members





Offense-men

#3 Charlie Coyle

#4 Cole Sillinger

#10 Dmitri Voronkov

#11 Miles Wood

#12 Owen Sillinger

#16 Brendan Gaunce

#19 Adam Fantilli

#20 Hudson Fasching

#21 Issac Lundestrom

#22 Jordan Dumais

#23 Sean Monahan

#24 Mathieu Olivier

#27 Zach Aston-Reese

#29 Jack Williams

#38 Boone Jenner

#41 Hunter McKown

#53 Luca Pinelli

#59 Yegor Chinakov

#62 Riley Bezeau ATO

#63 Ryland Mosley ATO

#65 Luca Del Bel Belluz

#67 James Malatesta

#82 Mikael Pyyhita

#83 Oiva Keskinen

#86 Kirill Marchenko

#88 Roman Achan

#91 Kent Johnson

#92 Nicholas Sima ATO

#93 Max McCue

#96 Owen Griffin





Defensemen

#2 Jake Christainsen

#5 Denton Mateychuk

#7 Brendan Smith PTO

#8 Zach Werenski

#9 Ivan Provorov

#14 Daemon Hunt

#15 Dante Fabbro

#37 Dysin Mayo

#44 Erik Gudbranson

#48 Christian Jaros

#49 Marcus Kearsey ATO

#54 Luca Marrelli

#56 Will MacKinnon ATO

#57 Charlie Elick

#58 Ole Holm

#74 Corson Ceulemans

#78 Damon Severson

#81 Stanislav Svozil

#84 Guillaume Richard

#94 Caleb MacDonald ATO





Goalkeepers

#28 Ivan Fedotov

#31 Nolan Lalonde

#35 Evan Gardner

#36 Zach Sawchenko

#73 Jet Greaves

#90 Elvis Merzlikins





Stats to Watch for 25-26 per NHL Edge