Motivation of Rumors At Play. Sidney Crosby + Buzzcast @3

I've been covering NHL rumors for 20 years, and I've learned a few little "tricks of the trade" when it comes to interpreting them.





If there is one guiding rule, it is this: Stories that are “leaked” are all about one thing: MOTIVATION. (Aka: Why are you telling me this?)





#1. Everything said has an expiration date. Whatever you're told is only good for a brief period because everything can change with just a phone call in the NHL.





#2. NHL sources (GMs, agents, players, coaches, league employees, etc.) share information to get something. They may want me to put something out there, they may be sharing information to try to get more information from me because they know I'm talking to others, or maybe they're trying to calm a fan base. All these are true, but after 20 years, I've learned how to see through a lot of it. For me once…. Is a big part of my world.





#3. If a source tells you something and you trust the source, you have to write it, regardless of whether or not you think it makes sense. Otherwise, what are you doing? We are reporters; we report what we're told. This is why the filter I mentioned above is so important. However, at the end of the day, if a source tells you something on the record and you trust them, you write it.





#4. There are a few people in the league who you know will tell you exactly what's what because you've built a long, trusting relationship with them. They are good friends and want to see you personally succeed, so they will occasionally give you information without personal motivation. However you have to understand that they have a job to do and they will always put that job ahead of you for obvious reasons…Even your best friends—and I've attended weddings for some of my sources—won't give you information in certain situations where they feel vulnerable or the team to be affected in a negative way… There's no going back to a source and saying, “why don't you tell me that?” You have to trust they had a reason.





So, let's look at what's going on with Sidney Crosby based on this.





Crosby made a big impression recently during his media interviews by suggesting he could see himself playing somewhere else in the future. Of course, he said this in the context of a Pittsburgh team that isn't winning right now. If the Penguins were suddenly good again, he wouldn't be going anywhere. He loves Pittsburgh. But he also loves to compete. This year he'll get the Olympics, but then it's gonna be a while till he gets that again assuming Pittsburgh takes a few years to get back to a serious contender.









Crosby makes news wherever he goes…and even implying this is possible—especially suggesting it could be in Montreal—sent a shockwave through the NHL. I covered Crosby's first game in the NHL and watched him handle the Press in Pittsburgh with an unbelievable calmness for a kid that wasn't even 20. He knows that if he says something like this about Montreal, it's gonna get out there. Ryan Snow who covers the Montréal Canadiens for a site wrote an interesting story about it.





I know how much the Penguins want him to remain a Penguin.





However, make a mistake about it, if Crosby came out and said, “I definitely want to go to Montreal,” I believe the Pens would make it happen. Sid has earned that right. Anywhere he plays will be a place he's chosen, and the Penguins would work out something to make it happen..





When this kind of news comes out, it naturally sparks speculation. Since we know it depends on winning, the biggest speculation was that Crosby would see how the Penguins perform and possibly be a trade deadline move. This makes sense, but remember, this is a team still selling the idea of winning. They haven't admitted to a full rebuild, and perhaps most importantly, they’re still selling tickets.





News Breaks: Crosby won’t be moved mid-season.





Many top NHL insiders are now reporting this as their latest scoop: Crosby won't go anywhere mid-season. If anything happens, it would be after this season, before 2026–27. Remember, many of these writers have had a major responsibility covering the Maple Leafs over the years because they are such a big story and therefore are very close to…..Kyle Dubas. Current Penguins GM.





I was told the same thing by a source, but let's look at the motivation here.





The primary motivation for “leaking” this is obviously to reassure Penguins fans. The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a superstar since Mario Lemieux, and the thought of moving one out in the middle of the year is not a great way to sell tickets or boost morale.

Another motivation for putting this out is Crosby’s teammates. Sidney is an incredible leader, and the Penguins definitely don't want a season of 24/7 Crosby trade rumors or any doubts among other players who came to Pittsburgh or signed to stay there largely because Crosby is there.





But what if…





If the Penguins are in last place heading into the trade deadline with little or no hope, and Montreal puts together a package including Lane Hutson, prospects, and first-round picks, would the Penguins really not listen?

As I said, everything has an expiration date. Remember that.





What would you be willing to give up to get Crosby?











