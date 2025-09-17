Montreal Canadiens Camp Begins and French Articles

Rookie Camp ended, and to be expected, Demidov showed he's an absolute stud. Reinbacher also had a great camp, which was reassuring with the injury plagued season he had last year. Moving on to training camp, which began today, again all eyes will be on Demidov and Reinbacher, as we will all be eager to see how they will fare against stiffer completion.

When it comes to Demidov, well, he will be just fine. He's a lock on the first or second line opening night

As for Reinbacher, the question still remains if he will make the team, or play in the AHL given all the NHL defensemen the Habs already have. My hope is he makes the team and is paired with Hutson from the get-go and can thrive. Very optimistic and wishful, but I really think it is possible.





As for Kapanen, Beck, Roy and Blais, they need to show up big in order to make that opening night squad. I think Kapanen has the inside track, but I'd love to see Beck make it as I love his game and I truly think he will be a solid NHLer. He thinks the game really well and he really deserves it.



