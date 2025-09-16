On Carter Hart and Dillon Dubé and Leafs (e3)









On Carter Hart...

There's been a lot of discussion lately about where Carter Hart could play next season, and the Utah Mammoth seems to be the frontrunner. I've been told that a few Canadian teams have ruled out signing him, and the Flyers have been informed that he might need a fresh start. Salt Lake City also offers some clear benefits for Hart. It's a smaller market, closer to his home and family in Edmonton, which I'm sure he feels is beneficial in the short term.





Another option could be Vegas, although that would raise questions about Adin Hill's future. It's important to remember that Vegas has shown little loyalty to players since the franchise began. It's very much a "what have you done for me lately" organization that will do whatever it takes to win immediately.





On Dillon Dubé...

Dubé last played in the KHL, but reports and a few of my sources have made it clear over the past couple of days that Toronto is interested in bringing him in, at least for a tryout. I could see this being a good fit. Of course, Brad Treliving drafted Dillon Dubé in Calgary, so there’s familiarity there. Dubé played 42 games in the KHL last season, scoring 4 goals and adding 7 assists.





What are your thoughts?