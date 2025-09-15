Devils Should Pay The Hughes Dues Now; With Luke Contract & Extensions For Jack, Quinn

With just two days until camp opens, Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald still has not been able to clear the cap space for the re-signing of Luke Hughes. However, it will happen and at such time there will be further negotiations on term and AAV of the young phenom’s next contract.





While it’s been rumored that the Hughes camp is seeking a five year deal to align with the expiration of brother Jack’s current contract, Jersey is more interested in eight years.









Call me a dreamer if you will, but how about this…

(Keep in mind the cap went up $7.5m this year and is going up another $18m by 2027-28, so these numbers that may seem high, will not be nearly as impactful as you may think at first glance)





Sign Luke at 8x$9m

Extend Jack 3x$15m

When Quinn arrives(however and whenever) extend him til 2033 also at $15m per.





It’s not going to be easy, I’m no cap-ologist, but it’s not far fetched to think that the Hughes’, Fitzgerald and agent Pat Brisson can’t work out something similar to this.

Devils get their term, Hughes boys get their bag...



