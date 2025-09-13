Kings Latest Offer for McDavid Tempts Oilers.

Sources. The Kings have upped their offering for McDavid in rumored 9 player deal. I initially reported on a trade a few weeks ago that was being considered internally by LA, but today I was told this is being looked at by both teams now, although the teams are discussing through some third parties in an attempt to keep the peace in the locker rooms... There are no two players who are entering their final season in this deal and each team is looking for insurance that they can sign these players long-term. Here is the trade...

Quinton Byfield (F): Adrian Kempe (F), Phillip Daneault (F) Brandt Clarke (D), a First, Second and Second 2027 for Connor McDavid and Trent Frederick(F)





Putting Adrian Kempe in the deal and taking out the goalie pospect, gives Draisaitl a tru sniper on his wing...But Kempe is in his final year like McDavid and the Oilers would need to discuss extension...





Note: To date, as far as I can tell, no one has been given permission to talk to McDavid about a contracting extension... if such permission is given, you know it'll be very much secretive and under the radar... so it's always possible that this has happened, but I don't believe it has yet.... that's just my hunch





What do you think of this trade?