UPDATE Kaprisov Does Not Fully Reject Offer, Reinstatement soon for Canadian Players..

Correction.

Early reports that Kaprisov turned down the contract are not 100% accurate. This is still very much a negotiation I am told, Earlier today I wrote that Minnesota wild forward, Kirill Kaprizov has reportedly turned down an eight year contract worth $128 million…. That's the largest number ever committed to a player in NHL history. The Wild have been very open about the fact that they are not gonna lose him over money and I think this is standing behind those words….. however he will be a free agent if he wants to next year and he can go play where he wants…





And from my sources who are very familiar with him, Kaprisov wants to be a Chicago Blackhawk in a set, went away similar to Panarin previously wanting to be a New York Ranger… I've read about this before, but there's a great Russian community in Chicago and New York and playing in that city spotlight must be driving his decision-making at this point….

If negotiations do indeed stall, the question will become if the Wild continue to continue to negotiate or make a trade? I think if he turns this kind of offer down, he basically becomes the Mikko Rantonan of the 25-26 season…





Canadian Player reinstatement looming….





I man hearing from sources The five Canadian players who were acquitted last month in Ontario are very soon to be reinstated by the NHL and will be allowed to sign with any team they want… there is some controversy here that some of the teams who had the rights of these guys believe they should still have the rights… it doesn't appear like they're gonna win that argument though…





My question to you is this are you OK with your team talking to these guys or do you still have a moral opposition to this situation?





I put up a Twitter pole this morning and it's early but with 250 people voting around 60% of them said that they were OK with their team looking to sign one of these guys we're 40% said that they still had a moral problem with it…





That's interesting to me. It's a little bit more people having a moral problem with it than I thought they would be, but I can understand that position….





Personally, I believe that they've been acquitted and while there were many scandalous details released in this case, I don't necessarily believe that these guys should be thrown out of Hockey for what occurred…. We will never know everything, of course but based on what I know, that's my opinion…..





What do you think?



