Sidney Crosby and Montreal: So you're saying there's a chance?

Sooooo another day, another Sid the Kid article from me. Now I know this will enrage a great of people for some reason, but Crosby did make some interesting comments. There is an article posted on The Athletic where he spoke with Pierre LeBrun about all talk from Habs fans hoping he comes over to play for Montreal.

It’s a good read and Crosby is by far one of the better spoken hockey players in the league. All in all, he says he understands that people are going to talk, that the Habs have an awesome market, its fun to have another team want you and it sucks to lose as it fuels specualtion. There was never a flat out statement saying there was no way he was going to play for another team. I'm not saying he's coming to the Habs, but its definitely not a slam dunk that everyone thinks that he will retire with the Penguins. Come on Kent, make it happen!