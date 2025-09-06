Flyers and Eichel? Kyle Connor to Montreal (e3), McDavid and Toronto? more

Montreal

Starting off today with some interesting Canadiens rumors. As I mentioned before, there was a strong sense that any Carey Price cap-related maneuver would be tied to Montreal making another significant move. Now, the latest buzz is that the Canadiens are pushing hard — and possibly getting close — to trading for Kyle Connor.

Contract talks in Winnipeg have stalled, and speculation is only going to intensify from here.

Mason McTavish

Up until recently, I would’ve put the odds of McTavish returning to Anaheim at around 90%. But this week, things feel a little different. There’s even talk that the Ducks are preparing to start the season without him.

That said, it’s important to note that GM Pat Verbeek has a reputation for negotiating hard, so the situation may not be as dire as it appears from the outside. Interest in McTavish is rampant — I’ve heard his name connected to Boston, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and the New York Rangers.

Connor McDavid

The temperature around McDavid’s future is rising. Some writers are already frustrated by the narrative that it’s a battle between Edmonton and Toronto. Everyone I’ve spoken to insists it’s not about Toronto specifically.

Yes, McDavid grew up a Leafs fan, but stepping into that spotlight could come with even more pressure than he’s dealt with in Edmonton. McDavid has expressed a desire to “win for Canada,” but many feel his golden goal at the World Championship may have lifted that burden.

Jack Eichel and the Flyers?

Here’s a surprising rumor that surfaced this morning. Not from a primary source, but from someone connected to Eichel— and this person has been right before.

The word is that Vegas might consider moving Eichel to Philadelphia in exchange for a package of young prospects (of which the Flyers have plenty) and Travis Sanheim.