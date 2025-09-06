Ken Dryden 1947-2025

The hockey world is saddened by the passing of one of the greatest goaltenders to ever grace the game.





News emerged early Saturday morning that former Montreal Canadiens icon Ken Dryden had succumbed to his courageous battle with cancer. Dryden, a legendary figure in the sport, played eight years with the Canadiens, etching his name into history by backstopping the team to an incredible six Stanley Cup championships during his illustrious career. His quiet intensity, intellectual approach to the game, and imposing presence in the net made him a truly unique and formidable force.





Beyond his on-ice achievements, Dryden was also a respected author, lawyer, and politician, demonstrating a depth of character and intellect that transcended the rink.





Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to the entire Dryden Family during this incredibly difficult time, as the hockey community mourns the loss of a true legend whose impact will be felt for generations.